China Automotive Systems Registered Record High Monthly Shipments to Commercial Vehicle Market in China

WUHAN, China, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced that it shipped approximately 70,000 commercial vehicle steering systems to leading Chinese truck OEM producers and the North America aftermarket in the month of November.

As Chinese industrial production accelerated its recovery after the pandemic, the leading Chinese truck producers such as Beiqi Foton, Shaanxi Auto, SinoTruck, FAW and Dongfeng Motor have significantly increased their orders to CAAS in recent months. In the month of November, total shipments of commercial vehicle steering systems has reached a Company monthly historical high, and the monthly sales run rate of 70,000 units is expected to continue into the first quarter of 2021.

In addition, a brand-new assembly line for intelligent RCB steering systems ("iRCB") for commercial vehicles has been installed and is currently undergoing testing. Specifically designed for autonomous-driven commercial vehicles, CAAS' proprietary commercial vehicle iRCB systems feature electric motor assisted power steering to provide maximum assistance in parking, and in lane keeping at highway speeds. While the Company plans to officially launch the product in 2021, more than 10 major domestic OEMs have already expressed strong interest in this product. This new product is expected to be produced on this new dedicated production line.

Mr. Qizhou Wu, chief executive officer of CAAS, commented, "To keep up with the surging demand from the robust growth momentum in the Chinese commercial vehicle market, our steering production lines are running at nearly full capacity with two shifts. Our new assembly line will arrive at the right moment to help strengthen our production capacity for our next generation product. We are very excited to be part of the upcoming autonomous driving supplier ecosystem. Being the first home-grown steering producer for the Chinese commercial vehicle market, we have extended our 20-year industry leadership by adding to our domestic market share in 2020 even as we also increased penetration of the international markets. As Chinese commercial vehicles are among the most competitive offerings in the world, we believe that we are well positioned for future growth."

