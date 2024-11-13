China Automotive Systems Reports Sales Increased by 19.4% in the Third Quarter of 2024

WUHAN, China, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net sales rose 19.4% year-over-year to $164.2 million from $137.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

from in the third quarter of 2023. Gross profit increased by 6.5% year-over-year to $26.4 million from $24.8 million in the third quarter of 2023; gross margin was 16.0% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 18.0% in the third quarter of 2023.

from in the third quarter of 2023; gross margin was 16.0% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 18.0% in the third quarter of 2023. Income from operations was $11.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, a nearly 10.0% increase compared to $10.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .

for the third quarter of 2024, a nearly 10.0% increase compared to for the three months ended . Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $5.5 million , or diluted earnings per share of $0.18 .

First Nine Months of 2024 Highlights

Net sales grew by 10.8% year-over-year to $462.2 million , compared to $417.2 million in the first nine months of 2023.

, compared to in the first nine months of 2023. Gross profit increased by 15.4% year-over-year to $79.7 million , compared to $69.1 million in the first nine months of 2023; gross margin increased to 17.2% in the first nine months of 2024 from 16.6% in the same period last year.

, compared to in the first nine months of 2023; gross margin increased to 17.2% in the first nine months of 2024 from 16.6% in the same period last year. Income from operations rose by 22.9% year-over-year to $31.6 million compared to income from operations of $25.7 million in the first nine months of 2023.

compared to income from operations of in the first nine months of 2023. Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $20.9 million .

. Diluted earnings per share attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $0.69 .

. Cash and cash equivalents, and pledged cash were $138.8 million , or approximately $4.60 per share, as of September 30, 2024 .

, or approximately per share, as of . A special cash dividend of $0.80 per common share was paid to shareholders in August 2024 .

Mr. Qizhou Wu, Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, "We are pleased to report sales growth for both the third quarter and the nine-month periods. Our third quarter's solid performance was driven by a noteworthy 43.5% year-over-year increase in sales of Electric Power Steering ("EPS") products, now accounting for almost 40.0% of our total sales. Additionally, sales of traditional steering products in the domestic Chinese passenger vehicle market climbed by 29.6% year-over-year, despite a slower industry growth environment. We are also pleased to see our commercial vehicle market sales rebounded with a 10.5% increase this quarter. Domestic sales were buoyed by the vehicle replacement cycle and subsidy policies. All business units, with the exception of North America, reported sales growth in the third quarter of 2024."

"According to statistics from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, overall automobile sales in China increased by 2.1% year-over-year in the first nine months of 2024 with passenger car sales up by 3.0% and commercial vehicle sales lower by 1.6%. Sales of new energy vehicles increased by 32.5% and Chinese vehicle exports rose by 27.3% for the first nine months of 2024."

"Given our recent financial performance and positive outlook, our shareholders were rewarded with a special cash dividend of $0.80 per common share in August of 2024. Also in August 2024, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of our NASDAQ listing," Mr. Wu concluded.

Mr. Jie Li, Chief Financial Officer of CAAS, commented, "We continued to maintain a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents plus pledged cash of $138.8 million, despite spending $9.3 million on cash dividends to shareholders and investing $18.3 million in property, plant and equipment in the first nine months of 2024. At September 30th, working capital was $156.6 million and positive cash flow from operations increased by almost 54.0% year-over-year in the first nine months of 2024. We remain well positioned in our markets for long-term growth."

Third Quarter of 2024



Net sales increased by 19.4% year-over-year to $164.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $137.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net sales of traditional steering products and parts increased by 7.4% year-over-year to $98.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $91.8 million for the same quarter in 2023. Net sales of EPS products rose 43.5% year-over-year to $65.6 million from $45.7 million for the same period in 2023. EPS product sales grew to 39.9% of the total net sales for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 33.2% for the same period in 2023. Sales of Henglong's passenger vehicle steering systems increased by 29.6% and sales to Chery Auto rose by 12.4% due to higher demand. Sales to the commercial vehicle markets increased by 10.5%. Export sales to North American customers decreased to $18.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $27.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. North American sales declined primarily due to decreased demand from one customer. Sales in Brazil were $14.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net product sales for other entities rose 23.4% to $35.2 million compared to $28.5 million for the third quarter in 2023.

Gross profit grew by 6.5% year-over-year to $26.4 million from $24.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 16.0% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 18.0% in the third quarter of 2023. The change in gross margin was mainly due to the changes in the product mix for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Gain on other sales was $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Selling expenses increased by 14.6% year-over-year to $4.4 million compared to $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. This expense increase was primarily due to higher warehouse and logistic costs related to the increased revenue. Selling expenses represented 2.7% of net sales in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.8% in the third quarter of 2023.

General and administrative expenses ("G&A expenses") decreased by 17.0% year-over-year to $5.1 million, compared to $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to the reversal of bad debt provisions for receivables. G&A expenses represented 3.1% of net sales in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 4.4% of net sales in the third quarter of 2023.

Research and development expenses ("R&D expenses") decreased by 7.1% year-over-year to $6.4 million compared to $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was related to lower R&D miscellaneous expenses caused by a reduction in R&D activities for new projects. R&D expenses represented 3.9% of net sales in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 5.0% in the third quarter of 2023.

Other income was $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, which is stable compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Income from operations was $11.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, a nearly 10.0% increase compared to $10.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Interest expense was $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net financial expense was $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to net financial income of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. The change in net financial expense/income primarily resulted from an increase in the foreign exchange losses due to the foreign exchange volatility.

Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies of $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense was $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a one-time income tax expense settlement for the subsidiaries in the PRC and an increase in the Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income ("GILTI") tax expenses.

Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share was $0.18 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.31 per share in the third quarter of 2023.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 30,185,702 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 30,189,363 in the third quarter of 2023.

First Nine Months of 2024

Net sales increased by 10.8% year-over-year to $462.2 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $417.2 million in the first nine months of 2023 primarily due to an increase in sales of both traditional steering and EPS products. Nine-month gross profit increased by 15.4% year-over-year to $79.7 million from $69.1 million in the corresponding period last year. Nine-month gross margin increased to 17.2% from 16.6% in the first nine months of 2023. Gain on other sales was $2.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $3.6 million in the corresponding period last year. Income from operations increased by 22.9% year-over-year to $31.6 million in the first nine months of 2024 from $25.7 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $20.9 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $26.8 million in the corresponding period in 2023. Diluted earnings per share in the first nine months of 2024 were $0.69, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.89 in the first nine months of 2023.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2024, total cash and cash equivalents, and pledged cash were $138.8 million, total accounts receivable including notes receivable were $314.2 million, accounts payable including notes payable were $271.8 million and short-term loans were $59.7 million. Total parent company stockholders' equity was $388.6 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $367.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

Business Outlook

Management has raised its revenue guidance for the full year 2024 to $630.0 million. This target is based on the Company's current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

Conference Call



Management will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8:00 A.M. EST/9:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss these results. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please see the dial-in information below, enter the call 10 minutes before the call start time and ask to be connected to the "China Automotive Systems" conference call:

Phone Number: +1-888-506-0062 (North America)

Phone Number: +1-973-528-0011 (International)

Mainland China Toll Free: +86-400-120-3199

Code: 546311

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website under the investor relations section.

About China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through eight Sino-foreign joint ventures. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 8 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Stellantis N.V. and Ford Motor Company in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. As a result, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2024, and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors and other factors beyond our control, could have an adverse effect on the overall business environment, cause uncertainties in the regions where we conduct business, cause our business to suffer in ways that we cannot predict and materially and adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. A prolonged disruption or any further unforeseen delay in our operations of the manufacturing, delivery and assembly process within any of our production facilities could continue to result in delays in the shipment of products to our customers, increased costs and reduced revenue. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

-Tables Follow -

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)







Three Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 Net product sales ($13,703 and $8,407 sold to related parties for the three

months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023)

$ 164,215

$ 137,541 Cost of products sold ($7,217 and $6,266 purchased from related parties

for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023)



137,859



112,784 Gross profit



26,356



24,757 Gain on other sales



553



2,177 Less: Operating expenses











Selling expenses



4,357



3,803 General and administrative expenses



5,070



6,108 Research and development expenses



6,383



6,870 Total operating expenses



15,810



16,781 Income from operations



11,099



10,153 Other income, net



1,251



1,155 Interest expense



(271)



(245) Financial (expense)/income, net



(167)



163 Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated

companies



11,912



11,226 Less: Income taxes



4,042



688 Add: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies



203



706 Net income



8,073



11,244 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



2,562



1,749 Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests



(7)



(7) Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders

$ 5,504

$ 9,488 Comprehensive income:











Net income

$ 8,073

$ 11,244 Other comprehensive income:











Foreign currency translation gain, net of tax



6,584



3,580 Comprehensive income



14,657



14,824 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests



3,287



3,590 Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests



(7)



(7) Comprehensive income attributable to parent company

$ 11,363

$ 11,227













Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders per

share -











Basic

$ 0.18

$ 0.31 Diluted

$ 0.18

$ 0.31













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -











Basic



30,185,702



30,185,702 Diluted



30,185,702



30,189,363

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 Net product sales ($38,613 and $35,177 sold to related parties for the nine

months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023)

$ 462,217

$ 417,194 Cost of products sold ($21,874 and $20,592 purchased from related parties

for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023)



382,490



348,101 Gross profit



79,727



69,093 Gain on other sales



2,787



3,572 Less: Operating expenses











Selling expenses



13,044



10,981 General and administrative expenses



18,035



16,132 Research and development expenses



19,879



19,866 Total operating expenses



50,958



46,979 Income from operations



31,556



25,686 Other income, net



5,389



4,620 Interest expense



(712)



(770) Financial (expense)/income, net



(869)



3,704 Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated

companies



35,364



33,240 Less: Income taxes



7,893



3,004 Add: Equity in (losses)/earnings of affiliated companies



(1,379)



359 Net income



26,092



30,595 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



5,159



3,799 Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests



(22)



(22) Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders

$ 20,911

$ 26,774 Comprehensive income:











Net income

$ 26,092

$ 30,595 Other comprehensive income:











Foreign currency translation gain/(loss), net of tax



3,390



(8,752) Comprehensive income



29,482



21,843 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests



5,659



4,831 Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests



(22)



(22) Comprehensive income attributable to parent company

$ 23,801

$ 16,990













Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders per

share -











Basic

$ 0.69

$ 0.89 Diluted

$ 0.69

$ 0.89













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -











Basic



30,185,702



30,185,702 Diluted



30,185,702



30,190,660

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)





September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 98,310

$ 114,660 Pledged cash



40,514



40,534 Accounts and notes receivable, net - unrelated parties



295,515



261,237 Accounts and notes receivable, net - related parties



18,658



8,169 Inventories



108,880



112,392 Other current assets



28,245



27,083 Total current assets



590,122



564,075 Non-current assets:











Property, plant and equipment, net



100,703



101,359 Land use rights, net



9,130



9,233 Long-term investments



60,236



60,173 Other non-current assets



68,841



31,600 Total assets

$ 829,032

$ 766,440













LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

$ 59,744

$ 48,005 Accounts and notes payable-unrelated parties



259,134



240,739 Accounts and notes payable-related parties



12,658



12,839 Accrued expenses and other payables



65,253



44,771 Other current liabilities



36,718



37,385 Total current liabilities



433,507



383,739 Long-term liabilities:











Long-term tax payable



—



8,781 Other non-current liabilities



6,266



5,498 Total liabilities

$ 439,773

$ 398,018













Mezzanine equity:











Redeemable non-controlling interests



635



613













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.0001 par value – Authorized – 80,000,000 shares; Issued – 32,338,302 and

32,338,302 shares as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, including treasury

stock

$ 3

$ 3 Additional paid-in capital



69,722



63,731 Retained earnings-











Appropriated



12,174



11,851 Unappropriated



281,271



284,832 Accumulated other comprehensive income



(5,368)



(8,258) Treasury stock – 2,152,600 and 2,152,600 shares as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023,

respectively



(7,695)



(7,695) Total parent company stockholders' equity



350,107



344,464 Non-controlling interests



38,517



23,345 Total stockholders' equity



388,624



367,809 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

$ 829,032

$ 766,440

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)







Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 26,092

$ 30,595 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash provided by

operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



14,574



13,666 Reversal of credit losses



(903)



(450) Deferred income taxes



—



(1,017) Equity in earnings/(losses) of affiliated companies



1,379



(359) Loss on property, plant and equipment disposals



1,133



79 (Increase)/decrease in:











Accounts and notes receivable



(40,350)



(24,315) Inventories



4,653



6,070 Other current assets



874



(1,391) Other non-current assets



(874)



(517) Increase/(decrease) in:











Accounts and notes payable



12,996



(6,198) Accrued expenses and other payables



4,945



849 Long-term taxes payable



(7,025)



(5,268) Other current liabilities



(952)



(1,004) Net cash provided by operating activities



16,542



10,740 Cash flows from investing activities:











Cash received from property, plant and equipment sales



1,359



664 Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (including $4,597 and $6,414

paid to related parties for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023,

respectively)



(18,268)



(12,184) Payments to acquire intangible assets



(383)



(2,437) Investments under the equity method



(2,283)



(7,729) Purchase of short-term investments



(58,472)



(55,290) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments



25,373



48,281 Cash received from long-term investments



1,396



3,115 Net cash used in investing activities



(51,278)



(25,580) Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from bank loans



64,461



42,828 Repayments of bank loans



(54,394)



(48,147) Dividends paid to the common shareholders



(9,318)



— Cash received from capital contributions of a non-controlling interest



15,504



— Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities



16,253



(5,319) Effects of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash



2,113



(3,671) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash



(16,370)



(23,830) Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at beginning of the period



155,194



158,951 Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at end of the period

$ 138,824

$ 135,121

