China Automotive Vision Industry Report 2022: The 8-Megapixel Era of Automotive Cameras Began

DMS is booming, with the installations soaring 141.8% year-on-year



China will install 75.4 million cameras in 2025



China installed 20.624 million cameras in new cars in 2022H1, a year-on-year increase of 11.8%. By market segments, the installations of front view cameras increased by 20.4% year-on-year to 3.499 million units in 2022H1; the installations of surround view cameras jumped by 22.7% year-on-year to 10.735 million units; the installations of rear view cameras decreased by 18.8% year-on-year to 4.52 million units; the installations of DMS cameras swelled by 141.8% year-on-year to 384,000 units; the installations of driving recorders ascended by 39.7% year-on-year to 1.486 million units.

The 8-megapixel era of automotive cameras began



As autonomous driving levels up, the demand for automotive cameras is reflected in perception lenses instead of imaging lenses, and the application scenarios have expanded from simple scenarios to multi-directional scenarios. Besides, the system has higher and higher requirements for camera resolution. Driven by market demand, 8-megapixel cameras with higher definition, wider field of view and longer detection distance are more and more favored by OEMs.



Of the models launched in 2022, those with 8-megapixel cameras account for a higher proportion than before. For example, Li L9 and NIO ES7 unveiled in June 2022 are equipped with 11 cameras each; specifically, Li L9 has six 8-megapixel cameras, and NIO ES7 boasts seven 8-megapixel cameras. WM M7, which will debut in 2022Q4, will feature a total of 11 cameras (including seven 8-megapixel cameras) which cover all scenarios ranging from parking in compounds, urban roads to intercity expressways.



With the support of OEMs for assisted driving functions, suppliers have begun to vigorously deploy R&D and production of high-resolution camera modules. For example, the third-generation front view camera FVC3 released by Freetech in August 2022 has 8 megapixels, the farthest vehicle detection distance of 250 meters, and the farthest pedestrian detection distance of 120 meters. It bolsters Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) on expressways and recognition of Chinese traffic signs and scenarios.



3D sensing is a depth sensing technology that can measure and collect the height, depth and shape of objects. Compared to traditional solutions, 3D ToF can capture depth and infrared images under harsh lighting conditions with a higher lens frame, which is more suitable for dynamic scenarios. At present, 3D sensing technology is mainly used in the interior of the cockpit, such as DMS.



As the mainstream technical solutions of 3D sensing, structured light and ToF technology have become the hotspots of major automotive lens vendors for technical breakthrough. OFILM is currently the main supplier of 3D sensing modules in China. In 2017, OFILM made a layout in this field, and developed structured light and ToF solutions simultaneously. It took the lead in the mass production of automotive ToF visual perception modules for AITO M5 released in March 2022 as a pioneer in the automotive industry.



Oradar will release its 3D ToF smart cockpit solution in September 2022.



As an important part of smart cockpit, DMS/OMS will see a surge in installations



In 2022H1, DMS installations swelled by 141.8% year-on-year to 384,000 units. The current mainstream DMS solutions can be divided into cockpit integrated solutions and independent hardware solutions. Integrated cockpit solutions offer rich functions and mobile phone interconnection in terms of entertainment functions and social media functions. Independent hardware solutions can meet the requirements of L2+ and L3 autonomous driving in view of functional safety level, and effectively monitor the state of human-machine co-driving.



Mainstream providers of independent hardware solutions include Neusoft Reach, Suzhou INVO, OFILM, and Hikvision. In particular, Neusoft Reach's independent hardware DMS solution has conducted functional safety development in accordance with ISO2 6262 ASIL-B in terms of system, hardware and software, and has realized deployment of full-chain information security modules on controller, vehicle, cloud, and mobile phone. Combined with L3 intelligent driving domain controller of vehicle, it has been mounted on mainstream models of many automakers.



In the future, when autonomous driving technology enters an advanced stage and people need not act as drivers, the scenario application of smart cockpit will become more important. The key to the perfect user experience depends on cockpit-driving integration. Therefore, a number of domestic vision suppliers have launched solutions that integrate the interior and exterior of the cockpit.



In April 2022, Desay SV released automotive intelligent computer `Aurora`, marking the company's leap from a domain controller to a central computing platform. This cockpit-driving fusion solution, based on multiple SoCs, integrates multiple functional domains such as intelligent cockpit, intelligent driving, and connected services at the functional level.



In June 2022, Jidu Auto launched a `robot` concept car. Based on self-developed SOA cockpit-driving fusion technology architecture, it allows computing power sharing, perception sharing, and service sharing. The intelligent cockpit domain controller can support system-level security redundancy when the intelligent driving system fails, and the intelligent driving domain controller enables AI interaction of intelligent cockpit 3D human-machine co-driving map.

