China Baby Food Market Report 2021: Market will Grow at a Steady Pace and will Reach US$ 52.3 Billion by 2026

The "China Baby Food Market By Categories (Food & Drink), Mergers and Acquisitions, Company Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020, the rise in spending made China Baby Food & Drink Market worth US$ 30.1 Billion.

China's one-child policy replaced with a two-child policy in 2015; there was a registered peak of 17.5 million births the same year. This boom has significantly impacted the baby food industry, especially on standard milk formula intended for infants. According to China's National Bureau of Statistics, 30% of urban household expenditure are spent on children. Much of this spending concentrated on everyday baby feeding and food-related to the small children.



Nowadays, Chinese parents are demanding more and more prepared food products, as they are convenient and it is being adapted to their busy lifestyles. There are varieties of baby foods available like Bottled Food, Baby Snacks, Canned food & others in the China baby food industry. Bottled baby food is one of the leading segments in the baby food segment.

Bottled food is readily available at the store and can be served in seconds, as it does not require any perpetration. In China, factors like increasing demand for homemade, fresh, organic baby food is also propelling the Bottled baby food market. As per the research findings, China Baby Food & Beverages Industry will grow with a CAGR of 9.65% from 2020 to 2026.



As the number of working women increases, demand for packaged baby food is witnessing rapid growth with concern about nutritional benefits that baby food products offer. Due to its advantage in storage for a longer duration, convenience and time taken instead of homemade foods, China packaged baby food market is thriving with success in demand.

According to the research report, China Baby Food Market will grow at a steady pace and will reach US$ 52.3 Billion by 2026.



China government is supporting the particular supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). In China, the rising adoption of nutritious baby drinks is becoming popular among Chinese parents. Infant baby drink is a substitute for breast milk.

These drinks have benefits, such as the convenience of feeding, nutrient-rich formula, and lactose and soy-free milk versions, making this a good option, especially for working Chinese mothers. However, the changing lifestyle and the supply of additional nutrients to infants apart from breastfeeding demand the Infant Formula segment of the market studied is likely to grow.



Companies are using marketing techniques to increase sales in China. For instance, companies are advertising on the radio and in newspapers. They provide free samples of baby drinks, especially baby formula, to mothers and service providers through healthcare facilities and "milk nurses" appointed by the companies as sales representatives.



Key players in the market have adopted business expansion and product launch as their primary developmental strategies to grow their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive.

The key players profiled in the report include China Feihe limited, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Health and Happiness (H & H) International Holding Limited, Yashili International holdings ltd, China Modern Dairy Holdings Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

4.3 Opportunities



5. China Baby Food and Drink Market Analysis

5.1 Baby Food Market

5.2 Baby Drink Market



6. Market Share - China Baby Food and Drink

6.1 By Categories

6.2 By Baby Food (Sub-Categories)

6.3 By Baby Drink (Infant Formula Sub-Categories)



7. Food Categories - China Baby Food & Drink Market

7.1 Bottled Baby Food

7.1.1 Vegetable Based

7.1.2 Fruit Based

7.1.3 Other

7.2 Baby Snacks

7.2.1 Baby Rusk

7.2.2 Cereal Bars

7.2.3 Rice Cakes

7.2.4 Biscuits

7.2.5 Other Snacks

7.3 Canned Baby Food

7.3.1 Fruit Based

7.3.2 Vegetable Based

7.3.3 Other

7.4 Other Baby Foods

7.4.1 Fruit Pots

7.4.2 Yogurts

7.4.3 Toddler Ready Meals



8. Drink Categories - China Baby Food & Drink Market

8.1 Infant Formula Market

8.1.1 Supreme-Tier

8.1.2 High-tier

8.1.3 Mid-tier

8.1.4 Low-tier

8.2 Baby Juice Market

8.2.1 Concentrated Baby Juice

8.2.2 Ready to Drink Baby Juice



9. Mergers and Acquisitions



10. Company Global Sales Analysis

10.1 China Feihe Limited

10.2 China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

10.3 Health and Happiness (H & H) International Holding Limited

10.4 Yashili International Holdings Ltd

10.5 China Modern Dairy Holdings Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4m96

