China Blockchain IoT Development Report 2019 Featuring China Mobile, China Unicom, Huawei, Tencent, JD.com, Intel, and Samsung

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain IoT Development in China: Patent Distribution, Market Trend, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, the cooperation between blockchain technology and IoT (Internet of Things) has become an important development trend. The main reason is that the blockchain has decentralized characteristics and digital signatures, and can record modified data to lower malicious attacks to IoT and connected devices. Blockchain technology has enhanced security between connected devices thus has encouraged widespread adoption of IoT applications.

Other than virtual currencies, blockchain has also begun to extend reach to logistics, smart home appliances, IoV (Internet of Vehicle), energy management, smart healthcare, and smart farming. This report provides an overview of what Chinese big names and startups have invested in blockchain IoT and fully examines their patent deployment strategies in this sector.



List of Topics

Overview of blockchain IoT development from a technology perspective

China blockchain-IoT patent counts by patent sector, by patent field, by application year, by country, by patent technology, and by assignees such as China Mobile, China Unicom, Huawei, Tencent , JD.com, Intel, and Samsung, and some startups

blockchain-IoT patent counts by patent sector, by patent field, by application year, by country, by patent technology, and by assignees such as China Mobile, China Unicom, Huawei, , JD.com, Intel, and Samsung, and some startups Patent analysis from an industrial-analytic perspective

Key Topics Covered:



1.Technology Introduction

1.1 Definition



2. Patent Analysis

2.1 Patent Mining

2.2 Trend Analysis

2.2.1 Analysis by Sector

2.2.2 Analysis by Field

2.2.3 Analysis by Patent Field and Patent Application Year

2.2.4 Analysis by Patent Field and Enterprise Assignee

2.2.5 Analysis by Technology

2.2.6 Matrix Analysis by Patent Technology and Patent Application Year

2.2.7 Analysis by Patent Technology and Corporate Assignee

2.2.8 Analysis by Application

2.2.9 Analysis by Patent Application and Patent Application Year



Companies Mentioned



Alibaba

Bubi ( Beijing ) Network Technology

) Network Technology Changhong

China Mobile

China Unicom

Comba

EMIS

Gree Electric

Hepu Energy

Huawei

Inspur

Intel

JD.com

Knowcloud Technology ( Beijing )

) Neng Lian Technology

Qihoo 360

Samsung

Singularity ( Shenzhen )

) State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co. LTD

Tencent

Turning

VeChain

VeChain ( Shanghai )

) WellnessChain

Wistron

Zhicheauto Technology ( Beijing )

) ZhongAn Technology

ZLT Tech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqkhw1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

