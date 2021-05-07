China Budesonide Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Budesonide Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sales of Budesonide increased from 2016 to 2019, with a CAGR of approximately 9.26%. However, the sales of Budesonide decreased by 29.30% in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sales revenue in 2020 was approximately CNY1.1 billion. With the improvement of the epidemic situation, the analyst predicts that the sales of Budesonide in China will have a recovery growth in the short run.

Budesonide is an adrenal cortex hormone medicine. It is available in different forms, such as inhalant, nasal spray, and so on. The inhalation form is used to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The nasal spray form is used to treat allergic rhinitis and nasal polyps.



In the Chinese pharmaceutical market, Budesonide mainly has three dosage forms, including inhalation suspension, gas (powder) aerosol, and nasal spray. The most common one is Budesonide inhalation suspension, which was first developed and produced by AstraZeneca. In 2001, Budesonide entered the Chinese market. By 2020, the main manufacturers of Budesonide in China are AstraZeneca, Chia Tai Tianqing, Synmosa Biopharma, and Lunan.



In recent years, the respiratory sector in the Chinese pharmaceutical market has a growth trend, mainly due to the heavy burden of asthma patients, the high smoking rate, and the deepening of aging. Thus, the analyst analyzes that in addition to the recovery growth, the sales of Budesonide will increase in 2021-2025 as the market expands.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's budesonide market

budesonide market Sales value and volume of China's budesonide 2016-2020

budesonide 2016-2020 Competitive landscape of China's budesonide market

budesonide market Prices of budesonide in China

Prices of budesonide in China by regions and manufacturers

by regions and manufacturers Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's budesonide market

budesonide market Prospect of China's budesonide market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Budesonide

1.1 Indications for Budesonide

1.2 Development of Budesonide in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Budesonide in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Budesonide sales in China



2 Sales of Budesonide in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Budesonide

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Budesonide

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Budesonide by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Inhalation suspension

2.3.2 Gas (powder) aerosol

2.3.3 Nasal spray



3 Analysis of Major Budesonide Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Budesonide Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 AstraZeneca Pty Ltd

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of PULMICORT (AstraZeneca Pty Ltd's Budesonide) in China

3.3 AstraZeneca AB

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of RHINOCORT (AstraZeneca AB's Budesonide) in China

3.4 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

3.4.1 Enterprise Profile

3.4.2 Sales of Tianqingsuchang (CTTQ's Budesonide) in China

3.5 Synmosa Biopharma Corporation

3.5.1 Enterprise Profile

3.5.2 Sales of BESONIN (Synmosa's Budesonide) in China

3.6 Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Corporation

3.6.1 Enterprise Profile

3.6.2 Sales of Jishu (Lunan's Budesonide) in China



4 Prices of Budesonide for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 AstraZeneca Pty Ltd (PULMICORT)

4.2 AstraZeneca AB (RHINOCORT)

4.3 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Tianqingsuchang)

4.4 Synmosa Biopharma Corporation (BESONIN)

4.5 Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Jishu)



5 Prospect of Chinese Budesonide drug Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Budesonide Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Budesonide Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

