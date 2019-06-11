China Bus Markets, 2019-2025: China Accounts for Almost 50% of the Global Market

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Bus Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China as the world's largest bus manufacturer supplies nearly 50% of buses in the global market. China's bus industry has made changes over the years, with output sliding at an annual average rate of 6.1% between 2015 and 2018. The downtrend in output will continue in 2019, due to a lack of market dynamism. The electric, global and high-end buses will turn to be the driver for the Chinese bus market.

By product, coaches and public buses account for over 80% in China. In 2018, sales of all types of buses suffered a slump, apart from public buses which enjoyed a slight increase.

Public bus: in 2018, the public bus market size reached roughly 100,000 units, on a par with what it was in 2015 and 2017 but much less than that in the peak year of 2016. It was proof that the bus market in China was still being redefined. Thereof, 8m/10m buses had become the mainstay of the market and would sustain growth.

Coach: in 2018, sales of this type of bus plummeted as other ways to travel such as high-speed trains, civil aircraft, private cars, and ride-hailing services were in vogue. Wherein, sales of medium and large-sized coaches dropped further while demand for light-sized ones remained relatively stable. There was a change in medium and large-sized coaches market structure that share of those for transporting general passengers waned, compared with a far more bigger proportion of those that were used in tourism and group tour. The rising domestic tourism market will provide a guarantee for the steady growth of medium and large-sized tourist coaches market.

With a range of favorable policies for new energy, new energy bus market will develop at a steady pace. According to auto insurance data, 110,000 new energy buses were sold in China in 2018, down by 7% and 2% versus 2017 and 2016, respectively. In the country, new energy buses, especially medium and large-sized ones which play a crucial role in urban public transit, are superior to diesel engine vehicles beset with huge crisis, in the wake of the launch of Blue Sky Protection Campaign, through subsidies for new energy vehicles are on the decline in 2019.

China's bus industry features a stable competitive pattern and a high market concentration. In 2018, the top ten and the top five bus manufacturers dominated over 73% and 50% of the market, respectively. Yet among the ten largest makers, only SAIC Maxus and Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus sold more buses than the previous year in 2018, and the other eight all saw declining sales volume, especially Zhongtong Bus, Renault Brilliance JINBEI Auto and Beiqi Foton Motor whose sales dropped by a wider margin.

China Bus Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Bus industry (definition, classification, development trends, policy, etc.)

China bus industry (output, sales, ownership, etc.)

bus industry (output, sales, ownership, etc.) China bus market segments (large, medium and light buses) (output and sales, competitive pattern, etc.)

bus market segments (large, medium and light buses) (output and sales, competitive pattern, etc.) China new energy bus market (output and sales, competitive pattern, policy, etc.)

new energy bus market (output and sales, competitive pattern, policy, etc.) China bus industry chain (raw materials market, downstream application market, etc.)

bus industry chain (raw materials market, downstream application market, etc.) 16 manufacturers (Yutong Bus, Zhongtong Bus, Xiamen King Long Motor Group, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Beiqi Foton Motor, Jiangling Group, JAC, etc.) (profile, operation, output, and sales, featured products, distribution and latest news of manufacturing bases, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Introduction to Product

1.2 Product Classification

1.3 Policies

1.4 Active Safety and Connected Car

1.4.1 Policy and Planning

1.4.2 Technical Standards

1.4.3 Enterprises' Layout



2 Chinese Bus Market

2.1 Market Size

2.2 Market Structure

2.3 Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Market Share

2.3.2 Performance Comparison

2.4 Market Segments

2.4.1 Coach

2.4.2 Public Bus

2.4.3 School Bus

2.5 Natural-gas Bus

2.6 Export



3 Chinese Bus Market Segments

3.1 Large Bus

3.2 Medium-sized Bus

3.3 Light Bus



4 New Energy Bus Market

4.1 Market Size

4.2 Market Structure

4.3 Competitive Landscape

4.3 Industry Policies

4.3.1 Policies on Fiscal Subsidies

4.3.2 Policy of Cutting Subsidies for Diesel Oil and Increasing Subsidies for Electric Bus

4.3.3 Promotion and Assessment Methods

4.4 Technical Routes

4.5 Fuel-cell Bus



5 Bus Market Industry Chain

5.1 Upstream Raw Material Market

5.2 Key Components

5.2.1 Transmission

5.2.2 Wheel

5.2.3 New Energy Battery

5.3 Downstream Demand Market

5.3.1 Passenger Transport

5.3.2 High-speed Rail

5.3.3 Tourism



6 Major Enterprises

6.1 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co, Ltd.

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Financial Position

6.1.3 Operating Revenue Structure

6.1.4 Output and Sales

6.1.5 New Energy Bus

6.1.6 Production Capacity

6.1.7 R&D Costs

6.1.8 Cost Structure

6.1.9 Components & Parts

6.1.10 Developments

6.1.11 Operational Prospects

6.2 Xiamen King Long Motor Group

6.3 Zhongtong Bus and Holding Co, Ltd.

6.4 Beiqi Foton Motor Co, Ltd.

6.5 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co, Ltd.

6.6 Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co, Ltd.

6.7 Yangzhou Asiastar Bus Co, Ltd.

6.8 BYD

6.9 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co, Ltd.

6.10 Shenyang Jinbei Automotive Co, Ltd.

6.11 Jiangling Motors Co, Ltd.

6.12 Dongfeng Motor Corporation

6.13 NAVECO Ltd.

6.14 Hebei Baoding Changan Bus Co, Ltd.

6.15 SAIC Maxus Co, Ltd.

6.16 Fujian New Forta Automobile Co, Ltd.



