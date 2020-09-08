China Coffee Bean Industry & Import Forecast 2020-2024: Economic Environment, Policies, Supply & Demand, Major Sources and Price Trends

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Coffee Bean Imports in China 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, thanks to the rapid development of the Internet industry and take out delivery mode, the coffee market in China is growing rapidly, especially the freshly ground coffee market. From 2017 to 2019, the total import of coffee beans remained stable, with the highest total import in 2018, reaching 294.26 million US dollars.



Affected by COVID-19 in the first half of 2020, the import volume of coffee beans was less than half of that in the previous years. The average import price of coffee beans increased from USD 4,005.41 per ton in 2017 to USD 4,474.38 in 2018 and then dropped to USD 4,134.05 in 2019. In the first half of 2020, the price rose again, with an average of USD 4,476.09 per ton. The Chinese market divides the imported coffee beans into four categories according to whether they are roasted and whether they are decaffeinated. Green coffee beans are the main products imported from China, roasted coffee beans rank the second. The major sources of imported coffee beans are Vietnam, Malaysia, Brazil, Columbia, Indonesia, Guatemala, and Ethiopia.



Since China's per capita consumption of coffee is far lower than that of countries with mature coffee culture, there is still a lot of room for development. The annual growth rate of coffee consumption in China is expected to maintain at about 8.3% in the next few years.

According to the report, as for the import of coffee beans, due to the impact of the epidemic situation, it is expected that the import volume of 2020 would decline compared to the previous years, rebound after the economic recovery in 2021, and stabilize at 64-65 kilotons in the following years. The import value is expected to be close to USD 300 million in 2024.



Readers will obtain the following information through this report:

Economic Environment of Coffee beans Industry in China

Policies of Imported Coffee beans in China

Analysis of Supply and Demand of Coffee beans in China

Analysis of Imported Coffee beans in China

Analysis of Major Sources of Coffee beans in China

Price Trends of Imported Coffee beans in China

China's import of coffee beans into customs

Key Topics Covered

1 Development Environment of China's Coffee Bean Imports

1.1 Analysis of Domestic Coffee Consumption in China

1.2 Policy Environment of China's Coffee Bean Imports



2 China's Coffee Bean Imports, 2017-2020

2.1 Classification of Coffee Beans by China Customs

2.2 Total Imports

2.3 Sub Products

2.3.1 Coffee, not roasted or decaffeinated

2.3.2 Decaffeinated coffee, not roasted

2.3.3 Roasted coffee, not decaffeinated

2.3.4 Roasted and decaffeinated coffee

2.4 Average imported price



3 Major Enterprises of Coffee Bean Imports in China

3.1 Shangti

3.2 Cubita Coffee

3.3 Oldtown White Coffee



4 Major Sources of Coffee Bean Imports in China, 2017-2020

4.1 Major Sources of Coffee Bean Imports in China, 2017

4.1.1 coffee, not roasted or decaffeinated

4.1.2 decaffeinated coffee, not roasted

4.1.3 roasted coffee, not decaffeinated

4.1.4 roasted and decaffeinated coffee

4.2 Major Sources of Coffee Bean Imports in China, 2018

4.3 Major Sources of Coffee Bean Imports in China, 2019

4.3. roasted and decaffeinated coffee

4.4 Major Sources of Coffee Bean Imports in China, 2020



5 Forecast on China's Coffee Bean Imports, 2020-2024

5.1 Factors Influencing Coffee Bean Imports

5.1.1 Driving Forces and Market Opportunities

5.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

5.2 Forecast on Import Volume of Coffee Beans in China 2020-2024

5.2.1 Total Imports

5.2.2 Sub Products



Table of Selected Charts

Chart History of Coffee Consumption Pattern in China

Chart Distribution of Consumption Scenarios in China's Coffee Market

Chart Import Tax Rate and Supervision Conditions of Coffee Beans in China

Chart Classification of Coffee by China Customs

Chart Import Volume and Value of Coffee in China, 2017-2020

Chart Import Volume and Value of Green Coffee in China, 2017-2020

Chart Import Volume and Value of Decaffeinated Coffee in China, 2017-2020

Chart Import Volume and Value of Roasted Coffee in China, 2017-2020

Chart Import Volume and Value of Roasted and Decaffeinated Coffee in China, 2017-2020

Chart Import Price of Coffee Beans in China, 2017-2020

Chart Major Sources of Green Coffee Imports in China, 2017

Chart Major Sources of Decaffeinated Coffee Imports in China, 2017

Chart Major Sources of Roasted Coffee Imports in China, 2017

Chart Major Sources of Green Coffee Imports in China, 2019

Chart Major Sources of Decaffeinated Coffee Imports in China, 2019

Chart Major Sources of Roasted Coffee Imports in China, 2019

Chart Major Sources of Roasted Coffee Imports in China, 2020

Chart Major Sources of Roasted and Decaffeinated Coffee Imports in China, 2020

Chart Forecast on Import Volume and Value of Coffee Beans in China, 2020-2024

