China Cold Chain Logistics Industry Report, 2019-2025 Featuring 22 Cold Chain Operators

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Cold Chain Logistics Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chinese cold chain logistics market was worth RMB295.6 billion in 2018 with an upsurge of 18.8% from a year earlier, and it will keep expanding and soar to RMB522.5 billion in 2025 with an expected CAGR of 8.5% between 2018 and 2025 as the cold chain standards and policy grow clear, the fresh food e-commerce burgeons and financial innovations continue.



Cold chain logistics is developing apace in China as cold chain for food is increasingly needed due to the accelerating process of urbanization and the changes in residents' diet structure, whilst local Chinese governments are sparing no efforts in constructing cold chain infrastructure.



Robust demand for cold chain logistics comes largely from five agricultural products including meat, aquatic product, quick-frozen food, fruits & vegetables, and dairy products, among which cold chain for fruits and vegetables is the segment of the largest size; there is also a rapidly growing demand for a cold chain for aquatic products. The two types of products will hold ever-larger market shares with the maturity of cold chain technologies. What's more, cold chain for medicine is gathering momentum, particularly for vaccines, blood products and diagnostic reagents.



Competition in cold chain logistics:

Logistics operation: most players are engaged in both cold storage operation and cold chain transportation, like Xianyi Holding , Swire Cold Chain Logistics, and ZM Logistics. Not only have they huge cold storage capacity, but their transportation power is quite competitive.

most players are engaged in both cold storage operation and cold chain transportation, like , Swire Cold Chain Logistics, and ZM Logistics. Not only have they huge cold storage capacity, but their transportation power is quite competitive. Cold storage operation: Chinese cold storage market is scattered with a low concentration ratio and with strong regional attributes. In 2018, the top 10 cold storage operators had a total cold storage capacity of 30.89 million, commanding roughly 21.0% market shares, and the typical ones like Xianyi Supply Chain, Swire Cold Chain Logistics, and China Merchants Americold, all of which boast large cold storage network across China .

China Cold Chain Logistics Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Overview of cold chain logistics industry (definition, classification, composition structure, industrial chain, market features, business model, policies, etc.)

Chinese cold chain logistics market (market size, market demand, competitive landscape, market structure, development prospects and development in key regions in the Yangtze River Delta, the Pearl River Delta and the Beijing -Tianjin-Hebei Region)

-Tianjin-Hebei Region) Cold chain market segments including fruits & vegetables, meat, quick-frozen rice and flour products, aquatic products, dairy products, and medicine (market features, demand, etc.)

Cold storage market (overview, overall capacity, regional analysis, competitive pattern and predictions)

22 Cold chain operators (profile, performance, revenue structure, cold chain business, development strategy, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to Cold Chain Logistics in China

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.2.1 Classification of Cold Storage

1.2.2 Classification of Refrigerated Trucks

1.3 Features

1.4 Development Overview



2. Major Industry Policies

2.1 Policy Environment

2.2 Relevant Standards for Cold Chain Industry

2.2.1 Basic Standards for Cold Chain Logistics

2.2.2 Standards for Cold Storage and Freezing Equipment



3. Development of Cold Chain

3.1 Current Situation

3.2 Overall Market Size

3.3 Market Prediction

3.4 Market Structure



4. Development of Cold Chain Logistics in Key Regions

4.1 Yangtze River Delta Region

4.1.1 Economic Operation

4.1.2 New Policy of the District

4.1.3 Development of and Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

4.2 Development of Cold Chain Logistics in Pearl River Delta Region

4.2.1 Economic Operation

4.2.2 Development of and Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

4.3 Development of Cold Chain Logistics in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region

4.3.1 Economic Operation

4.3.2 Development of and Demand for Cold Chain Logistics



5. Cold Chain Logistics Industry Segments

5.1 Meat Products

5.1.1 Features of Meat Products Cold Chain Logistics

5.1.2 Industry Status Quo

5.1.3 Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

5.2 Aquatic Products

5.2.1 Features of Aquatic Products Cold Chain Logistics

5.2.2 Industry Status Quo

5.2.3 Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

5.3 Quick-frozen Flour Food

5.3.1 Features of Quick-frozen Flour Food Cold Chain Logistics

5.3.2 Industry Status Quo

5.3.3 Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

5.4 Fruits & Vegetables

5.4.1 Features of Fruit & Vegetable Cold Chain Logistics

5.4.2 Industry Status Quo

5.4.3 Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

5.5 Dairy Products

5.5.1 Features of Dairy Product Cold Chain Logistics

5.5.2 Industry Status Quo

5.5.3 Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

5.6 Pharmaceuticals

5.6.1 Features of Medicine Cold Chain Logistics

5.6.2 Status Quo of Medicine Cold Chain Logistics

5.6.3 Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

5.7 Demand of E-commerce for Fresh Food Cold Chain

5.7.1 Business Model

5.7.2 Market Size



6. Cold Storage Market

6.1 Overview

6.2 Capacity of Cold Storage

6.3 Analysis of Regional Markets

6.4 Competitive Landscape

6.5 Cold Storage Market Size Forecast



7. Cold Chain Operators

7.1 Xianyi Holdings

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Business

7.1.3 Henan Zhongpin Food Share Co., Ltd.

7.1.4 Henan Xianyi Supply Chain Co., Ltd.

7.1.5 Alibaba and Zhongpin Corporation Signed Strategic Cooperation Agreement

7.2 ZM Logistics

7.3 Shandong Gaishi Farming Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Profile

7.3.2 Cold Chain Logistics Business

7.3.3 Gaishi's the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020)

7.4 Shenyang Nonstaple Food Group

7.4.1 Profile

7.4.2 Cold Chain Logistics Business

7.5 Zhenjiang Hengwei Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Profile

7.5.2 Cold Chain Transportation Service

7.5.3 Cold Storage Service

7.6 Swire Cold Chain Logistics Co. Ltd.

7.6.1 Profile

7.6.2 Main Business

7.6.3 Cold Storage Business Distribution

7.6.4 Guangdong Swire Cold Chain Logistics Co. Ltd.

7.6.5 Planning for 2020

7.7 CMAC

7.7.1 Profile

7.7.2 Cold Chain Network

7.7.3 Kangxin Logistics Co., Ltd.

7.7.4 Tianjin Phase II Cold Storage Base Project Progress

7.8 Shanghai Speed Fresh Logistics Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Profile

7.8.2 Distribution Network

7.8.3 Cold Storage Operation

7.9 CJ Rokin Logistics and Supply Chain Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Profile

7.9.2 Main Business

7.9.3 Cold Chain Logistics Strategy

7.9.4 Ground Breaking for CJ Rokin's Taicang-based Headquarters

7.10 Bright Real Estate Group Co., Ltd

7.10.1 Profile

7.10.2 Operation

7.10.3 Revenue Structure

7.10.4 Gross Margin

7.10.5 Cold Chain Business

7.11 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Industrial Investment Co., Ltd

7.11.1 Profile

7.11.2 Operation

7.11.3 Revenue Structure

7.11.4 Gross Margin

7.11.5 Cold Chain Logistics Development

7.11.6 Shanghai Xintiantian Dazhong Cold Logistics Co., Ltd.

7.12 Sinotrans Ltd.

7.12.1 Profile

7.12.2 Operation

7.12.3 Revenue Structure

7.12.4 Sinotrans Cold Chain Logistics

7.12.5 SinoTransPFS

7.13 Chengdu Silverplow Low-temperature Logistics

7.13.1 Profile

7.13.2 Main Business

7.13.3 Progress of Cold Chain Logistics Center

7.14 HNA Cold Chain

7.14.1 Profile

7.14.2 Operation

7.14.3 Gross Margin

7.14.4 Cold Chain Logistics Business

7.14.5 Warehousing Business

7.14.6 Main Facilities

7.15 Beijing Er Shang Group

7.15.1 Profile

7.15.2 Beijing Er-shang Group Xijiao Food Freezing Factory

7.15.3 Beijing Er Shang-Fukushima Machinery Electric

7.15.4 Beijing Sanxin Refrigeration Logistics Co., Ltd.

7.16 Hunan Hongxing Frozen Food

7.16.1 Profile

7.16.2 Cold Chain Logistics Business

7.17 Tianjin Fisheries Group

7.17.1 Profile

7.17.2 Cold Chain Logistics Business

7.18 Liaoning Dalian Ocean Fishery Group

7.18.1 Profile

7.18.2 Refrigeration Business

7.19 Hangzhou NF United Meat Co., Ltd.

7.19.1 Profile

7.19.2 Cold chain Business

7.20 Wuhan Wandun Cold Storage Logistics Co., Ltd

7.20.1 Profile

7.20.2 Business

7.21 SF Cold Chain

7.21.1 Profile

7.21.2 Cold Chain Logistics Business

7.22 JD Cold Chain

7.22.1 Profile

7.22.2 Cold Chain Logistics Business

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9w0j3d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

