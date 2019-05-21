China Commercial Automotive Finance Market 2019-2025: Market Share of Auto Finance Companies Grows Further as Competition Intensifies

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Commercial Vehicle Finance Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over recent years, the auto finance industry in China steadily developed, assisting the uprising of penetration of auto finance constantly, which achieved 43% in 2018, up 3 percentage points versus 2017. The market size of auto finance in China is estimated to be RMB 1.200 trillion in 2018, up 2.6% yr-on-yr.

Commercial vehicle enjoyed stable growth in sales volume over recent years. At present, its sales volume accounts for over 40% of the global total, and annual sales surpasses RMB 1 trillion. However, viewed from the status quo of China commercial vehicle finance service, there is still an obvious gap to fill compared to developed countries. At present, the penetration of the commercial vehicle finance market in China is approximately 50%, which is far below that of the international mature market (with 90% of penetration).

Currently, main participants of China commercial vehicle finance industry include commercial banks, bank-affiliated financial leasing companies, manufacturer-affiliated financial leasing companies, and third-party financial leasing companies. Of these, commercial banks and bank-affiliated financial leasing companies occupy more than half of the market share, while the remaining one third is held by manufacturer-affiliated financial leasing companies.

With the deep development of commercial vehicle finance service, its shortcomings and problems are presented. For instance, commercial vehicle finance service is of weak used-car evaluation system basis, unsound risk control system, vicious competition, large financial capital demand, and insufficient bank capital supply, which directly inhibited the development of China commercial vehicle finance service.

At present, smart risk control and analysis & decision service providers represented by Tongdun Technology Co., Ltd. begins to offer solutions for problems (like unregulated market and unsound risk control system) that occurred in the commercial vehicle finance market. In the future, China commercial vehicle finance risk control ability will further be enhanced.

Thanks to the favorable policy, China commercial vehicle finance market will be gradually mature, providing more products, with better risk control ability, lower credit threshold, and higher penetration rate. It is forecast that the penetration of commercial vehicle finance in China will be 70% by 2025.

China Commercial Vehicle Finance Industry Report, 2019-2025 mainly includes the following aspects:

Analysis of China auto finance industry, including development environment, development course, development status, market size, competition pattern, and development trend;

auto finance industry, including development environment, development course, development status, market size, competition pattern, and development trend; Analysis of China commercial vehicle finance industry, including development status, main players, competition pattern, market size, and risk control system establishment & analysis;

commercial vehicle finance industry, including development status, main players, competition pattern, market size, and risk control system establishment & analysis; Analysis of 16 commercial vehicle finance-related enterprises, including company profile, commercial vehicle finance business analysis, etc.

