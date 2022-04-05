China Commercial Vehicle ADAS Industry Report 2021-2022: Policy Climate, Installations, Suppliers, Prospects

DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Commercial Vehicle ADAS Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has published the `Commercial Vehicle ADAS Industry Report, 2021`, focusing on policy climate, ADAS installations, suppliers, etc., and with a deep dive into the prospects of Chinese commercial vehicle ADAS market.

Automotive sensors, domain controllers, X-by-wire systems and other technologies empower commercial vehicles

Referring to the development path of ADAS for passenger cars, technologies such as advanced environmental perception systems, control & decision-making systems, and chassis-by-wire will be gradually available onto commercial vehicles in the future.



In July 2021, Neusoft Reach launched a next-generation autonomous driving central computing platform, which supports multi-channel lidar, 16-channel high-definition cameras, radar, and ultrasonic to attain 360 perception redundancy of the whole vehicle. It can provide L3/L4 autonomous driving functions. The central computing platform is based on the open SOA and the basic software NeuSAR developed by Neusoft Reach.

It enables the discovery and subscription of autonomous driving functions after the vehicle is launched, and provides OEMs with a perfect development environment and tool chains for secondary customization of self-driving applications, so that customers can rapidly develop differentiated products to form distinct competitive edges and perform self-training over the cloud to evolve by themselves in the full lifecycle of the autonomous driving system.



Freetech has rolled out three generations of ADAS domain control products that meet the market demand, including ADC20, ADC30 and ADC40, so as to satisfy full-stack intelligent driving solutions and the future L2-L4 autonomous driving scenarios. Particularly, ADC20 integrates driving domain controllers, parking domain controllers and DMS controllers to bring high-level ADAS functions into full play such as highway driving assist and navigation, fit for cost-sensitive commercial vehicles (light, medium and heavy trucks). Freetech's ADC20 is compatible with low-configuration 1V1R, medium-configuration 1V3R, and high-configuration 5V5R. Cost-effective driving and parking integrated solutions provide worthwhile intelligent driving experience for fuel vehicles, medium and low-end models.



Based on the data accumulation in the aftermarket and the established chassis-by-wire products such as throttle-by-wire, steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire, Soterea works hard on `intelligent chassis-by-wire solutions`.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Industry Overview

1.1 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Technologies and Application

1.1.1 Definition of Commercial Vehicle ADAS and Scenario-based Application

1.1.2 Classification of Key ADAS Functions for Commercial Vehicle

1.1.3 Functional Features of Commercial Vehicle ADAS in Varied Development Stages

1.1.4 Necessity of ADAS Use for Commercial Vehicle

1.2 Policies and Regulations on Commercial Vehicle ADAS

1.2.1 Global Policies on Commercial Vehicle ADAS

1.2.2 China's Policies on Commercial Vehicle ADAS

1.3 Technical Standards for Commercial Vehicle ADAS in China

1.3.1 Safety Specifications, Performance Requirements and Test Methods

1.3.2 Safety Specifications: Revised Content

1.3.3 Performance Requirements & Test Method: Technical Requirements

1.3.4 Performance Requirement & Test Method: Revision

1.3.5 China Safety Coach Assessment Programme (C-SCAP) (2020)

1.4 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Development Trends

1.4.1 Automotive-grade Sensors, Domain Controllers, X-by-wire Systems, etc. to Empower Commercial Vehicle

1.4.2 HD Map Based PACC Function Enables Fuel Efficiency

1.4.3 OTA Will Empower the Self-driving and ADAS Features of Commercial Vehicle in a Top-down Manner

1.4.4 ADAS Functions for Commercial Vehicle Will Show a Sharp Rise between 2022 and 2025

1.4.5 ADAS+DMS Solution Are Gaining Ground

1.4.6 Stock Market Will Spur the Demand for Aftermarket ADAS



Chapter 2 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market and Trends

2.1 Status Quo of Commercial Vehicle Market in 2021

2.1.1 Current Development of Chinese Commercial Vehicle Market, 2021

2.1.2 Structure of Products in Chinese Commercial Vehicle Market, 2021

2.1.3 Structure of Brands in Chinese Commercial Vehicle Market, 2021

2.2 ADAS Configurations of Commercial Vehicle in China, 2020-2021

2.2.1 ADAS Configurations of Commercial Vehicle in China 2020-2021 -- LDWS

2.2.2 ADAS Configurations of Commercial Vehicle in China 2020-2021 -- FCWS

2.2.3 ADAS Configurations of Commercial Vehicle in China 2020-2021 -- AEBS

2.3 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Sales in China, 2021

2.3.1 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Installations (by Type of Vehicle) in China, 2021

2.3.2 Heavy-duty Truck ADAS Installations (by OEM) in China

2.4 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Competition Pattern in China

2.4.1 Competitive Landscape of Heavy-duty Truck ADAS in China, 2021 (by Supplier)

2.4.2 Competitive Landscape of Large Bus ADAS in China, 2021 (by Supplier)



Chapter 3 ADAS Application of Commercial Vehicle OEMs

3.1 FOTON (Foton Daimler)

3.2 FAW Jiefang

3.3 Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle

3.4 Dongfeng Liuzhou Automobile

3.5 China National Heavy Duty Truck Group (Sinotruk)

3.6 Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group

3.7 SAIC HONGYAN Automotive

3.8 JAC Group

3.9 KING LONG

3.10 YUTONG

3.11 ZHONGTONG Bus



Chapter 4 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Technology Providers

4.1 HiRain Technologies

4.2 NeuSoft Reach

4.3 SOTEREA

4.4 HOPECHART

4.5 Smarter Eye

4.6 Freetech

4.7 MINIEYE

4.8 TSINTEL Technology (Originally Tianjin Tsintel)

4.9 JIMU Intelligent

4.10 Maxieye

4.11 MOTOVIS

4.12 ANNGIC

4.13 Zhibo Automotive Technology (Shanghai) (iTrucktec)

4.14 KORMEE

4.15 Knorr-Bremse

4.16 WABCO

