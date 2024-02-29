China Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Industry Report 2023: Battery-chassis Integration Reshapes Supply Relationships

DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Industry Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Industry Report, 2023, combs through and researches status quo and related product layout of OEMs and suppliers, and predicts future development trends of commercial vehicle intelligent chassis.



China-SAE defines intelligent chassis as a platform that provides bearing for autonomous driving system, cockpit system, and power system, with capabilities of cognition, prediction, control of interaction between wheels and the ground, and management of its own operating state, and specifically a system implementing vehicle intelligent driving tasks.

Referring to the Electric Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Technology Roadmap, currently the development of commercial vehicle intelligent chassis in China focuses on four components, namely, brake-by-wire, steer-by-wire, drive-by-wire, and intelligent suspension. In the trend for commercial vehicle electrification, connection and intelligence, intelligent chassis, as a development cornerstone of vehicle intelligence, has become a development priority of the industry.



OEMs and suppliers accelerate layout of intelligent chassis



Driven by national policies and market demand, OEMs and suppliers have quickened their pace of deploying intelligent chassis to solve the current problem of 'insufficiently flexible limbs' in commercial vehicle chassis and support intelligent upgrade of commercial vehicle chassis.

Breakthroughs are made in electronic hydraulic brake-by-wire systems for commercial vehicles



Commercial vehicles with large loads have high requirements for braking systems: large braking force, high system reliability requirements, and high control difficulty due to large variation in load. Originally commercial vehicles mainly used air brake systems, but hydraulic brakes find ever broader application in light commercial vehicles, for offering benefits of quick braking response, short braking distance, low cost, a small number of parts, lighter weight, and low maintenance.



Application of brake-by-wire in commercial vehicles started from electronic braking system (EBS). As early as 1996, WABCO's EBS was used in Mercedes-Benz ACTROS series commercial vehicles. In recent years, electronic hydraulic brake-by-wire systems have also been mass-produced and installed in commercial vehicles. In China, typical suppliers are Tongyu Auto, Trinova Auto, and Tsintel Technology.



Tongyu Auto is incubated by Tongji University, and its core team has independently developed core chassis-by-wire technologies since 2012. It has gained capital investment from OEMs such as Dongfeng, BAIC, China South Industries Group Corporation (CSGC), and Xiaomi. Among them, Xiaomi has successively participated in its A+ and B funding rounds.



In Tongyu Auto's commercial vehicle products, large EHB platform products are applicable to 3t to 7.5t mini trucks, mini coaches, pickups, light trucks, light buses and minibuses; combined braking system solutions can also cover vehicles with load capacity of 12t, further meeting the application requirements of medium-sized trucks and coaches. At present, Tongyu Auto's products have supported dozens of Chinese OEMs, such as FAW Jiefang, Dongfeng, JAC, JMC, SANY Heavy Industry, BAIC Foton, Yutong Group, XCMG, and King Long. Tongyu Auto ranks first in the Chinese commercial vehicle brake-by-wire EHB market.



Standardized intelligent chassis matches upper bodies of differing loads according to commercial vehicle application scenarios

Chassis standardization also facilitates technical development of chassis sub-components. The first is X-by-wire technology. Electronic control replaces mechanical control, completing the process of chassis intelligence 1.0. Once steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire technologies are mature, corner modules may be developed by referring to passenger car chassis to put steering and braking close to wheels. Schaeffler is developing related products. The second is structured battery pack, with battery cells directly integrated into vehicle frame/body to reduce weight and simplify structure. Currently all-electric heavy and light trucks already implement CTP (Cell to PACK) technology, while CTC (Cell to Chassis) technology develops with skateboard chassis as the carrier.



Both OEMs and suppliers now have made layout of standardized intelligent chassis:

Representative products of OEMs: King Long's AICO chassis-by-wire, SANY Heavy Industry's intelligent chassis, Qingling Motors' all-electric light truck skateboard chassis, Beiben Trucks' all-electric non-cabin intelligent chassis, etc.

AICO chassis-by-wire, SANY Heavy Industry's intelligent chassis, Qingling Motors' all-electric light truck skateboard chassis, Beiben Trucks' all-electric non-cabin intelligent chassis, etc. Representative products of suppliers: Kunlang Technology's autonomous commercial vehicles, PIX's skateboard chassis EMC platform, REE's P7 series chassis, all-electric chassis of Ifyou Technology (a wholly-owned subsidiary of GWM) for new Changzheng No.1 special vehicles, etc.

Battery-chassis integration reshapes supply relationships



In the wave of commercial vehicle electrification, batteries have become another critical component on chassis. At present all-electric commercial vehicles have been promoting CTP and CTC technology, and power battery core technologies are held by major battery manufacturers which have a bigger say in promoting battery-chassis integration.



In CATL's case, it set up CATL (Shanghai) Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., its wholly-owned subsidiary specializing in design, production, sales and service of CIIC (CATL Integrated Intelligent Chassis), and has laid out an integrated intelligent chassis production base construction project in Yichun in January 2023.



Conventional battery manufacturers are transforming into integrated suppliers of batteries and chassis. According to relevant research, in the future more than 70% of profits from new energy commercial vehicles will be taken by battery companies. Battery companies are extending downward to the chassis. Commercial vehicle OEMs need to further consider how to have the initiative in development of new energy technologies in the future.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Industry

1.1 Development History of Commercial Vehicle Chassis

1.2 Status Quo of Commercial Vehicle Chassis

1.3 Definition of Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis

1.4 Basic Properties of Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis

1.5 Chassis-by-wire for Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Skateboard Chassis

1.7 Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Group Memberships

1.8 Classification of Intelligent Chassis Product Platforms for Commercial Vehicles

1.8.1 Intelligent Chassis Product Platform for Highway Heavy Trucks

1.8.2 Intelligent Chassis Product Platform for Urban Light Trucks

1.8.3 Intelligent Chassis Product Platform for Coaches

1.8.4 Intelligent Chassis Product Platform for Special Vehicles

1.9 Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Related Policies

1.10 Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Development Plan

1.11 Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Development Segment Routes

1.12 Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Assisted Driving Technology Routes

1.13 Composition of Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis

1.14 Challenges and Opportunities of Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis



2 Intelligent Chassis Applications for Commercial Vehicle OEMs

2.1 King Long

2.2 Yutong

2.3 SANY Heavy Industry

2.4 FAW Jiefang

2.5 Shaanxi Automobile

2.6 Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle

2.7 Dongfeng Liuzhou Motors

2.8 Beiben Trucks

2.9 JMC

2.10 Farizon Auto

2.11 DeepWay

2.12 WESTWELL

2.13 Windrose

2.14 Other OEMs

2.14.1 Intelligent Chassis of XCMG

2.14.2 Intelligent Heavy Trucks of Danyun Motor

2.14.3 All-electric Light Truck Skateboard Chassis of Qingling Motors

2.14.4 All-electric Special Vehicle Chassis for Commercial Vehicle of Great Wall Motor

2.14.5 Digital Intelligent New Energy Architecture of Changan Kaicheng Commercial Vehicle

2.14.6 Intelligent Urban Logistics Vehicle Chassis-by-wire of SAIC Yuejin

2.14.7 All-electric City Small Truck of Zhejiang Feidi Motors

2.14.8 Autonomous Bus of EV CRRC

2.14.9 All-electric Power Chassis for Commercial Vehicles of Newrizon Auto

2.14.10 BYD Commercial Vehicle Electric Chassis

2.14.11 BAIC Foton Chassis-by-wire Models



3 Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Suppliers

3.1 WABCO

3.2 KNORR

3.3 Haldex VIE

3.4 Tsintel Technology

3.5 Ruili Kormee

3.6 Bosch

3.7 Zhejiang Shibao

3.8 Nexteer

3.9 Trinova Auto

3.10 Schaeffler

3.11 Tongyu Auto

3.12 Super Panther

3.13 Kunlang Technology

3.14 PIX Moving

3.15 U POWER

3.16 REE

3.17 Yubei Steering System Co., Ltd.

3.18 Evamo

3.19 Dana TM4

3.20 China Highway Vehicle & Machinery Co., Ltd.

3.21 Other Suppliers

3.21.1 Commercial Vehicle Chassis-by-wire of Soterea

3.21.2 Electro-hydraulic Brake System of TruGo Technology

3.21.3 Integrated Brake-by-wire System QEBS of Wanxiang Qianchao

3.21.4 Integrated Brake-by-wire Products of Edge Rock

3.21.5 Brake-by-wire System Product Series of JWD Auto

3.21.6 Chassis-by-wire of Jiyu Technology

3.21.7 Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Steering Products of Bebest

3.21.8 Commercial Vehicle New Electric Power Steering System of ZF

3.21.9 Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Steering System of DECO Automotive

3.21.10 Electric Power Steering System of Zhuzhou Elite Electromechanical Co., Ltd.



4 Development Trends of Commercial Vehicle Chassis

