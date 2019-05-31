China Commercial Vehicle Market Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2025: Alternate Powertrain Truck Sales Including Natural Gas and Electric Vehicle to Reach 925,000 Units

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chinese Commercial Vehicle Market Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China has the largest automotive market globally. The Chinese commercial truck market is expected to experience slight negative growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.4% during 2017-2025. This is mainly due to High base effect of HD vehicles in 2017. The high sales were due to new replacement demand and anti-overloading policy On the competitive front market which is highly concentrated and led by Foton, Dongfeng, JAC, FAW, and CNHTC in China, with a joint market share of 53.7% across light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty truck segments in 2017.



Digital freight brokerage, the rise of Chinese trucks, and new energy powertrain are the key growth opportunities that will drive demand for trucks during the long term. Rise of E-commerce to improve logistics service and fleets' driving experience in China.



In the next 3-4 years the implementation of China VI regulations across light, medium and heavy-duty trucks will see the advent of advanced diesel engine technologies and alternate powertrain options from leading Chinese OEMs.



Diesel powertrain is expected to continue its dominance in the Chinese commercial truck market during the long term. Nevertheless, emission standard restriction, purchase incentive offered by both central and regional governments, as well as new launch of truck models are motivating the market adoption of new energy powertrain solution during the long term. The light-duty truck will continue to enhance its largest market share among the truck segment, accounting for 62.6% of new truck sales in 2025.



Cold chain is targeted to be one of the fastest growing logistics businesses especially in the light-duty segment in China; key involvements are fresh food and takeaway catering.



Research Scope



The aim of this study is to research, analyze, and forecast emerging commercial truck platform strategies in the light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty commercial truck market. The study presents a strategic growth opportunity insight into the Chinese commercial truck market and its impact on the growing trends up to 2025.



Research Highlights

To provide a strategic perspective of the freight market in China , including key macro-economic factors.

, including key macro-economic factors. To provide market size and sales potential of light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty commercial trucks up to 2025.

To estimate potential and penetration of alternative powertrains such as natural gas and xEV in Chinese light, medium and heavy-duty trucks.

To provide market size and forecasts for freight brokerage solutions for 2017-2025.

To present an actionable set of recommendations for stakeholders to grow in the commercial truck market in China .

Key Issues Addressed

What is the market size of light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty commercial trucks up to 2025?

What is the impact of freight demand on commercial truck transformation in China ?

? How will the Chinese road freight brokerage market evolve by 2025 along with the market share of key solution types and market revenue opportunity?

What are the current scenario and future outlook of the alternate powertrain in China including xEV and natural gas trucks in China ?

including xEV and natural gas trucks in ? What is the key commercial truck market transformation outlook of adopting global logistics trends attaching with

Key Conclusion



The research discusses market overview, Mega Trends, and industry convergence implications, the logistics market in China, digital freight brokerage, the rise of Chinese trucks, Electrical Charging standard, Electrical Charging infrastructure new energy powertrain, market drivers and restraints, forecasts and trends, market share, and competitive analysis and growth opportunities. The study closes with conclusions and future outlook.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Takeaways

Hyper-fragmented Chinese Freight Market

Key Trends in the Chinese Commercial Vehicle Market

China Tailpipe and Greenhouse Gas (GHG)/Fuel Efficiency Regulations

China Commercial Vehicle Market - Powertrain Split

China's Focus Towards Fuel-cell Vehicles

Executive Summary - Key Findings and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Commercial Vehicle Segmentation

Commercial Truck Definitions

4. Freight Mobility Market Overview - China

Road Transportation Market - China Market

Road Transportation and Logistics

Road Transportation Market - Truck Transportation China Market

eCommerce Market in China

Road Transportation Market - Trucking Fleets in China

Road Freight Market Structure - FTL/LTL and Express Services

Key Trends and Disruptors Affecting Road Freight Transportation

5. Drivers and Restraints - Commercial Truck Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

6. Forecast and Trends - Commercial Truck Market

Forecast and Trends - Unit Shipment Forecast by Segments

China Forecast Considerations

China Alternate Powertrain Market

China Alternate Powertrain Market: Key Influencing Trends

7. Chinese LCV Market Overview

Key Trends in the LCV Market

China Stage VI Emission Standard for LDV

China LDV Fuel Efficiency Standards

China LD Truck Market - Competitive Analysis

Competitive Analysis - LDT Market Breakdown by OEM

China LD xEV Truck Snapshot

China - LD Truck Market: Powertrain Forecast

China LD Electric Truck Forecast

Profile - Foton Ollin CTS Series

Profile - Dongfeng

8. Chinese MCV Market Overview

Key Trends in the MCV Market

China MD Truck Market - Competitive Analysis

Competitive Analysis - MDT Market Breakdown by OEMs

China MD xEV Truck Snapshot

China MD NG Truck Snapshot

China - MD Truck Market: Powertrain Forecast

China MD Electric Truck Forecast

Profile - Dongfeng Tianjin

Profile - Dongfeng Tianjin BEV

9. Chinese HCV Market Overview

Key Trends in the HCV Market

China PEMS for China V HDVs

China Emission Regulations

China Fuel Efficiency Standards

China HD Truck Market - Competitive Analysis

Competitive Analysis - HDT Market Breakdown by OEMs

China HD xEV Truck Snapshot

China HD NG Truck Snapshot

China - HD Truck Market: Powertrain Forecast

Chinese HD Electric Truck Forecast

Profile - FAW Jiefang

Profile - Shaanxi X3000

10. China Natural Gas Influencing Factors

Natural Gas Reserves in China

Natural Gas Pricing Reform in China

Natural Gas Station Overview in China

China's Major Regions for Shale Gas and LNG Terminals

11. Factors Influencing Electric Vehicle Adoption in China

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in China's Provinces

Public Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in Chinese Cities

Comparison of Global DC Charging Standards

CEC and CHAdeMO Collaboration on Ultra-fast Charging Standard

Chinese Central Government Incentives on Electric CVs

Chinese Central Government Incentives on Hydrogen Infrastructure

China Tech Requirement for NEV Subsidies

Fuel Cell Electric Trucks - Purchase Incentive by Regional Governments

12. China Uber for Freight Market

Digital Freight Brokerage Business Model

Market Opportunities, Challenges, and Technological Enablers

China Digital Brokerage Solution: A $1.0 Billion Market by 2025

Market by 2025 China On-Demand Solutions: Chance to be a $22.58 Billion Market

Market Manbang Group - Company Profile

Manbang Group - Product Portfolio

Fuyoukache - Company Profile

Fuyoukache - Product Portfolio

13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Commercial Truck Market in China

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

14. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

15. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Dongfeng

FAW Jiefang

Foton Motor

Fuyoukache

Manbang Group

Shaanxi

Uber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iyclx0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

