China Console Games Market Forecast Report 2023: A 57 Billion Industry by 2027 - Analysis on Gamer Demand, Gaming, and Spending Behavior, and Usage of Console Games

China's total market for PC, mobile, and console games revenue was $45.5 billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass $57 billion in 2027

China remains a powerhouse in the global games industry. At the same time, Chinese game companies are expanding their reach globally and making bold investments at higher rates than ever.

As the country reopens and its gaming sector sees a rebound, it is important to deeply understand the Chinese gaming scene from companies & games-to-watch to regulations and games licenses. And despite regulatory challenges, the licensing process in China has undergone significant changes.

Many game titles find success through platforms such as Steam International which allows Chinese gamers to play unlicensed releases, even amid regulatory challenges.

This latest report on the Console Games market in China provides a comprehensive guide and insightful analysis to those aiming to navigate and tap into the lucrative China market.

Key takeaways from the analysis:

By 2027 China will be home to 730 million gamers. The country's population is declining but the number of gamers is rising.

China's domestic console market generated $2.29 billion in 2022, up 7.8% YoY. This includes revenue generated from hardware and software via legal sales and the grey market

in 2022, up 7.8% YoY. This includes revenue generated from hardware and software via legal sales and the grey market The number of console gamers reached 16.7 million in 2022, up 8.3% YoY.

While supply issues plagued the console market in 2021 and 2022, the publisher projects that 2023 will be the peak year for console hardware sales as supply meets demand

China's console hardware and software market will reach $2.48 billion in 2027 at a 5-year CAGR of 1.6%

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Size and Forecast?

A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2027 (hardware, software and services, console gamer size)

Key trends impacting the market model

2. Growth Drivers and Inhibitors?

Key growth drivers and inhibitors for mobile games revenue in 2023 and beyond

Overall outlook for 2023

3. Sony Playstation?

Hardware launch data

Overview and key updates

Notable developments

PlayStation 4 and 5 hardware sales

4. Nintendo Switch and Successor?

Hardware launch data

Key updates to the Nintendo ecosystem

Premium games for Nintendo Switch published in China with ISBN

with ISBN Notable developments and anticipated next-generation console

5. Microsoft Xbox?

Hardware launch data

Key updates to the Xbox ecosystem

Xbox Series X|S hardware sales

6. Gamer Survey Results and Analysis

Findings of the proprietary survey of 1,575 Chinese gamers

Qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, gaming, and spending behavior, and usage of console games

7. Console Industry Trends?

Portable console gaming

Investment in console game development

Accelerators

Cloud gaming

Risk of non-licensed imported games

8. Esports and Livestreaming?

Console esports games and events

Esports & streaming survey

9. Regulations and M&A?

Overview of new regulations and measures of industry bodies

NPPA licensing and license forecasts

Investment activity

