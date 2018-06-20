China Construction Machinery Market Report 2018

The production and export volume of China's construction machinery industry has been ranked first in the world.

According to the researcher, the development cycle of the industry keeps abreast with the macro-economic development. The industry is directed by the domestic demand, exports and policies, which in general are supportive. For example, in May 2015, the State Council issued Made in China 2025, bringing new opportunities to the construction machinery industry.

The demand in the construction and machinery market is oriented by investments in fixed assets like the real estate and infrastructure. When such investments increase, the demand for construction machinery will follow the step. Among the demand in sub-markets, the real estate accounts for 40%, infrastructure contributes to 40%, energy and mining make up 10% and manufacturing takes up 10%.

According to the researcher analysis, China's whole set of construction machinery products are mainly exported to countries and regions excluding Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea and Australia, while the machinery parts are mainly exported to the United States, Japan, Australia and South Korea. In 2017, the export value reached USD 20.1 billion, with an increase of 18.5% YOY, and the trade surplus were USD 16.02 billion. Loaders, excavators and forklifts maintained high growth rate in export value.

According to analysis, with the improving strength of China's construction machinery manufacturing, many Chinese companies have entered the international market through mergers and acquisitions, which enables them to make use of the brand, technology and sales channels of the acquired targets so as to make inroads into the global arena.

By the end of 2017, the urbanization rate in China was about 58.5%, far lagging behind that of developed countries. During 2018-2022, the urbanization rate is expected to increase by at least 1% per year, namely, an increment of 14 million urban population each year. The rise of urbanization will promote the development of the real estate and infrastructure construction, and further drive the demand for construction machines. The price of Chinese machinery products is highly competitive in the international market, so the export value may see great growth. Overall, from 2018 to 2022, the construction machinery industry will continue to develop.



Topic Covered:

Government policies on the construction machinery industry

Supply and demand of China's construction machinery industry

construction machinery industry Analysis on the import and export of China's construction machinery industry

construction machinery industry Construction machinery manufacturers

Competition landscape

Driving Forces and Opportunities of China's Construction Machinery Industry from 2018 to 2022

Construction Machinery Industry from 2018 to 2022 Threats and Challenges of China's Construction Machinery Industry from 2018 to 2022

Construction Machinery Industry from 2018 to 2022 Prospects of China's Construction Machinery Industry from 2018 to 2022

Key Topics Covered:



1 STATUS QUO OF CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY INDUSTRY

1.1 DEFINITION AND CLASSIFICATION

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Analysis of Industry Chain

1.1.3 Analysis of Subsectors

1.1.4 Major Products

1.2 ECONOMIC STATUS OF CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY INDUSTRY

2 DEVELOPMENT ENVIRONMENT OF CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY INDUSTRY IN CHINA, 2015-2018

2.1 ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

2.1.1 Global Economy

2.1.2 China's Economy

2.2 POLICY ENVIRONMENT

2.2.1 Policy Overview

2.2.2 Policy Trend

3 OPERATION STATUS OF CHINA'S CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY INDUSTRY, 2013-2017

3.1 MARKET SIZE

3.1.1 Number of Enterprises

3.1.2 Total Assets

3.2 SUPPLY

3.2.1 Production Volume of Construction Machines

3.2.2 Production Volume by Category

3.3 DEMAND

3.3.1 Market Size

3.3.2 Demand Markets

3.4 ANALYSIS OF FINANCING AND INVESTMENT

3.4.1 Investment in Fixed Assets

3.4.2 Mergers and Acquisition (M&A)

4 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE OF CHINA'S CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY INDUSTRY

4.1 BARRIERS TO ENTRY

4.1.1 Technological and Capital Barriers

4.1.2 Policy Barriers

4.2 COMPETITION STRUCTURE

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Upstream Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Downstream Customers

4.2.3 Competition Status

4.2.4 Potential Competitors

4.2.5 Substitutes

5 ANALYSIS OF INDUSTRY CHAIN OF CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY, 2015-2018

5.1 UPSTREAM

5.1.1 Iron & Steel Industry

5.1.2 Non-ferrous Metal Industry

5.1.3 Impacts of Upstream Industries

5.2 DOWNSTREAM INDUSTRIES

5.2.1 Real Estate

5.2.2 Railway Construction

5.2.3 Highway Construction

5.2.4 Conservancy Engineering

5.2.5 Electric Power Industry

5.2.6 Coal

6 ANALYSIS OF SUBSECTORS OF CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY INDUSTRY IN CHINA, 2015-2018

6.1 EXCAVATOR

6.1.1 Supply and Demand

6.1.2 Competition of Excavator Industry

6.2 LOADER

6.2.1 Supply and Demand

6.2.2 Competition of Loader Industry

6.3 FORKLIFT TRUCK

6.4 COMPACTION MACHINERY

6.5 CRANE INDUSTRY

6.6 CONCRETE MACHINERY INDUSTRY

6.7 BULLDOZER INDUSTRY

7 IMPORT AND EXPORT OF CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY, 2013-2017

7.1 IMPORTS

7.1.1 Import Overview

7.1.2 Structure of Imported Products

7.1.3 Import Sources

7.2 EXPORTS

7.2.1 Export Overview

7.2.2 Structure of Exported Products

7.2.3 Export Destinations

8 MANUFACTURERS OF CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY IN CHINESE MARKET, 2015-2018

8.1 ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

8.1.1 Enterprise Profile

8.1.2 Operation Status

8.2 SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

8.2.1 Enterprise Profile

8.2.2 Operation Status

8.3 XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

8.4 GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.

8.5 SHANTUI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

8.6 XIAMEN XGMA MACHINERY CO., LTD.

8.7 SUNWARD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.

8.8 ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.

8.9 LINZHOU HEAVY MACHINERY GROUP CO., LTD.

8.10 CHANGLIN COMPANY LIMITED

8.11 CATERPILLAR INC.

8.12 KOMATSU LTD.

8.13 HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

8.14 TEREX CORPORATION

8.15 VOLVO CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT (VCE)

8.16 LIEBHERR GROUP

8.17 DOOSAN INFRACORE CO., LTD.

8.18 KOBELCO CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

8.19 HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

8.20 J C BAMFORD EXCAVATORS LTD. (JCB)

9 FORECAST ON DEVELOPMENT OF CHINA'S CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY INDUSTRY, 2018-2022

9.1 INFLUENCING FACTORS

9.1.1 Driving Forces and Opportunities

9.1.2 Threats and Challenges

9.2 FORECAST ON SUPPLY, 2018-2022

9.3 FORECAST ON DEMAND, 2018-2022



