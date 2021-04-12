China Cosmetics Market Insights & Forecast Report 2021-2025 - Rising Online Penetration / Cosmetic Fairs and Exhibitions / Growing Opportunities for International Brands / Innovative Packaging

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Cosmetics Market (By Product Type and Distribution Channel): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese cosmetics market is expected to record a value of US$87.64 billion in 2025, increasing at a CAGR of 6%, for the duration spanning 2021-2025.

Factors such as a growing female population, an upsurge in organic cosmetics demand, escalating number of social media users, rapid urbanization and strong brand awareness among young consumers is set to drive growth in the market.

However, market growth will be challenged by the risk associated with skin allergies, environmental issues and strict regulations regarding the organic cosmetics marketing.

A few notable trends may include rising online penetration of beauty & personal care products, occurrence of cosmetic fairs & exhibitions, growing opportunities for international skincare brands in China and rising demand for innovative packaged cosmetics.

In China, the cosmetics market holds a lucrative growth opportunity for the future as the demand for beauty and skincare products is rising significantly. Chinese cities are considered as the world's most polluted cities due to rapid industrialization. Therefore, air pollution leads to skin problems such as dryness, itching, & rashes and several hair problems in China. This is anticipated to increase the purchase and use of cosmetic products to prevent and control damage, thereby boosting the growth of the cosmetics market.

The cosmetics market is segmented based on product type and distribution channel. Both the segments show significant growth over the years. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic posed a major challenge for the cosmetic companies in China.

Due to the lockdown, cosmetic manufacturers had to shut down their production units as a result of the labor shortage and numerous cosmetic stores were forced close, which had a negative impact on the growth of the cosmetic market in China.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Chinese cosmetics market.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (LVMH, L'Oreal, The Estee Lauder Companies, Shiseido, Amorepacific Corporation and Proya Cosmetics) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Cosmetic Products Manufacturers

Cosmetic Chemical Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

Potential Audience (Beauty Industry, Specialty Stores, End Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Various Types of Cosmetic Raw Materials

1.3 Formulation of Cosmetic Products

1.4 Components of Cosmetics

1.5 Categories of Cosmetic Products

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Monthly Cosmetics Sales

2.2 Negative Influence on the E-Commerce Platform

2.3 Implications on Cosmetic Market Players

2.4 Impact on the Categories of Beauty Industry

3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China Cosmetic Market by Value

3.2 China Cosmetic Market Forecast by Value

3.3 China Cosmetic Market by Product Type

3.3.1 China Skincare Market by Value

3.3.2 China Skincare Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 China Makeup Market by Value

3.3.4 China Makeup Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 China Hair Care Market by Value

3.3.6 China Hair Care Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 China Fragrance Market by Value

3.3.8 China Fragrance Market Forecast by Value

3.4 China Cosmetic Market by Distribution Channels

3.4.1 China Ecommerce Cosmetic Market by Value

3.4.2 China Ecommerce Cosmetic Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 China Supermarket Cosmetic Market by Value

3.4.4 China Supermarket Cosmetic Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 China Departmental Stores Cosmetic Market by Value

3.4.6 China Departmental Stores Cosmetic Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 China Convenience Stores Cosmetic Market by Value

3.4.8 China Convenience Stores Cosmetic Market Forecast by Value

3.4.9 China Drugstore Cosmetic Market by Value

3.4.10 China Drugstore Cosmetic Market Forecast by Value

3.4.11 China Direct Selling Cosmetic Market by Value

3.4.12 China Direct Selling Cosmetic Market Forecast by Value

3.5 China Cosmetic Import by Value

3.6 China Cosmetic Import Forecast by Value

3.7 China Cosmetic Import by Volume

3.8 China Cosmetic Import Forecast by Volume

3.9 China Cosmetic Export by Value

3.10 China Cosmetic Export Forecast by Value

3.11 China Cosmetic Export by Volume

3.12 China Cosmetic Market Export Forecast by Volume

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in Female Population

4.1.2 Upsurge in Organic Cosmetics Demand

4.1.3 Escalating Number of Social Media Users

4.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

4.2.5 Strong Brand Awareness Among Young Consumers

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Rising Online Penetration of Beauty & Personal Care Products

4.2.2 Occurrence of Cosmetic Fairs and Exhibitions

4.2.3 Growing Opportunities for International Skincare Brands in China

4.2.4 Rising Demand for Innovative Packaged Cosmetics

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Risk Associated with Skin Allergies

4.3.2 Environmental Issues

4.3.3 Strict Regulations Regarding the Organic Cosmetics Marketing

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 China Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Market Capital Comparison

5.1.3 China Major Brands by Products

5.1.4 China Colour Cosmetics Market Share by Company

5.1.5 China Skincare Market Share by Company

5.1.6 China Colour Cosmetic Market Share by Brands

5.1.7 China Skincare Market Share by Brands

6. Company Profiles

6.1 LVMH

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 L'Oreal

6.3 The Estee Lauder Companies

6.4 Shiseido

6.5 Amorepacific Corporation

6.6 Proya Cosmetics



