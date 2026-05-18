China Daily and Suzhou jointly launch 'China Bound • Suzhou' smart English tourism platform

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China Daily

May 18, 2026, 05:13 ET

SUZHOU, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Daily and Suzhou Municipal People's Government jointly launched the "China Bound • Suzhou" smart English cultural tourism platform on May 18, offering international visitors a new one-stop gateway to explore Suzhou.

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The platform includes an English-language website (https://www.chinabound.cn/suzhou) as well as dedicated Suzhou city pages on Alipay and WeChat mini-programs. Designed to make inbound travel smoother and smarter, it provides services ranging from travel inspiration and itinerary planning to AI-powered assistance, helping overseas travelers experience the poetic beauty of Suzhou and the charm of Jiangnan (areas south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) water towns with ease.

The English website features seven themed sections, including "Uniquely in Suzhou", "Know Before You Go", "Taste of Suzhou", "Trending Places", "What to Buy", "Where to Stay", and "Festivals & Events", showcasing the city's classical gardens, canal-side streets, charming arts, and vibrant lifestyle.

International users can also access convenient travel services through the dedicated Suzhou pages of the "China Bound" mini-programs on Alipay and WeChat, including transportation and hotel bookings, smart translation, navigation, currency conversion, and online payment support.

The AI travel assistant "Kuki", represented by a panda mascot, is also available on the platform offering intelligent itinerary planning, travel information support, and interactive guidance throughout the journey.

In addition, China Bound's overseas social media platforms have launched dedicated hashtags such as #SuzhouTravel, #SuzhouGarden, #SuzhouCrafts, #SuzhouFood, #SuzhouCulture, #SuzhouArchitecture, #SuzhouLife, and #SuzhouShopping to share stories of Suzhou's tourism, lifestyle, heritage, cuisine, and shopping experiences with global audiences.

SOURCE China Daily

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