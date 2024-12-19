China Daily's special coverage celebrates Macao's return to the motherland

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dec 20 marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland.

Two days ahead of this momentous occasion, China Daily launched a special live coverage to commemorate Macao's remarkable journey over the past quarter-century and explore its bright future.

Screenshot of China Daily's special live coverage.

The program began with a visit to the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, showcasing 34 gifts from various municipalities, provinces, and regions across China, which not only commemorate the historic moment of Macao's return but also tell the story of the deep, unbreakable bond between Macao and the motherland.

This was followed by a review of the city's achievements since its return, highlighting key milestones that have shaped Macao into a dynamic hub.

Wu Zhiliang, president of the Board of Directors of the Macao Foundation, shared insights on the uniqueness and significance of Macao's culture, as well as its important role in promoting the inheritance and development of Chinese culture.

Meanwhile, a culinary journey introduced viewers to the flavors of traditional Macanese cuisine.

Economic development took center stage as Liu Weihua, editor-in-chief of Macau Academic Journal, shared his insights on the region's soaring economy over the past 25 years.

Mario Ho Yau Kwan, chairman and CEO of NIP Group, talked about the city's transformation and how he is striving to achieve his own goals by actively participating in the city's development.

The program also highlighted the voices of Macao's youth. Peking University student Yuan Sio-mei and Beijing Film Academy student Chan Wai-keong reflected on their experiences growing up in Macao and shared their aspirations for the future.

A special musical segment brought the evening to a crescendo with the timeless melody Song of the Seven Sons. Musician Li Haiying and singer Long Chi-lam from Macao joined forces with choirs and orchestras from Beijing for a powerful joint performance, symbolizing unity and hope.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn