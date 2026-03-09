Researcher Zhang Bin: China is a very big stabilizer in the world economy

News provided by

chinadaily.com.cn

Mar 09, 2026, 04:19 ET

BEIJING, March 9, 2026

Zhang Bin, a member of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and deputy director of the Institute of World Economics and Politics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, recently stated in an exclusive interview with China Daily that China has made significant progress in expanding domestic demand since September 2024. The current economy is in the early stages of recovery, and market confidence is gradually strengthening.

In the face of global economic turbulence, Zhang emphasized that China, with sustained growth in the manufacturing sector, can stably provide competitive products and has become a "stabilizer" for the global economy.

He also pointed out that the current economy still faces challenges, and efforts are needed to boost private sector confidence and increase household income and consumption capacity.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

