China Deep Vein Thrombosis Interventions Landscape Report 2022: Gain Robust Insights from Vascular/General Surgeons and Interventional Radiologists

Oct 27, 2022, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Deep Vein Thrombosis Interventions Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is the first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Vascular/General Surgeons and Interventional Radiologists
Key Topics Covered:
RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW
- Detailed Research Methodology
- Desk Research and Quantitative Research
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
DEEP VEIN THROMBOSIS (DVT) CHINA MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Background - What is the scope of the research?
I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)
- Healthcare Delivery Structure
- Number and Type of Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare Infrastructure - Digital Health Technology (DHT)
II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS
- Procedure Split by Disease Stage
- Procedure Split by Clot Location
- Procedure Split by Anatomical Location
- Procedure Split by Intervention Type
- Procedure Split by Primary Access
- Procedure Growth Rates By Intervention Type
III - BRAND PERCEPTION
- Brand Perception (Interventionalists)
- Best-in-Class Brands
IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
- CI Snapshot
- Key Competitor Activities
- Product portfolio
- Product Approval Overview
- Clinical Trials Overview
- Company Profile
- Product Approvals
- Clinical Trials
- Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations
- Key Market Activities
- Major Adverse Events
V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)
- Medical Devices Regulatory Body
- Regulatory Approval Pathway
- Reimbursement landscape
- Disease Screening and Awareness Programs
- Health Insurance Coverage
- Digital Health Policy
VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)
- Referral Pathway
- Treatment Overview
- Treatment Care Pathway
- Treatment Guidelines
- Interventional Therapies
- Interventional Technology
- Healthcare Specialists
- Epidemiology
CONCLUSION
- FUTURE TRENDS
APPENDICES
Companies Mentioned
- Boston Scientific
- Cook Medical
- Merit Medical
- Angiodynamics
- iVascular
- Thromboplex
- Invamed
- Ablative Solutions
- Cordis
- Philips Healthcare
- Vetex Medical
- Inari medical
- Penumbra
- Walk Vascular
- Contol Medical Technology
- ALN International
- Argon medical
- Bard (BD)
- LifeTech Scientific
- B. Braun
- Kossel Medtech
- Edwards Lifesciences
- Zylox medical
- Optimed
- Medtronic
- Vesper medica and Abbott
