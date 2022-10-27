China Deep Vein Thrombosis Interventions Landscape Report 2022: Gain Robust Insights from Vascular/General Surgeons and Interventional Radiologists

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Deep Vein Thrombosis Interventions Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Vascular/General Surgeons and Interventional Radiologists

Why Buy This Report

  • Helps in understanding the current market scenario of deep vein thrombosis in China
  • Includes 100+ slide MS PowerPoint report and a MS Excel based 5-year market forecast model
  • Valuable insights from from demand side of the market
  • Keep up with the latest market trends and novel technologies
  • Identify key players, local players and emerging players in the market

Key Topics Covered:

RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW

  • Detailed Research Methodology
  • Desk Research and Quantitative Research

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

DEEP VEIN THROMBOSIS (DVT) CHINA MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Market Background - What is the scope of the research?

I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)

  • Healthcare Delivery Structure
  • Number and Type of Healthcare Providers
  • Healthcare Infrastructure - Digital Health Technology (DHT)

II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS

  • Procedure Split by Disease Stage
  • Procedure Split by Clot Location
  • Procedure Split by Anatomical Location
  • Procedure Split by Intervention Type
  • Procedure Split by Primary Access
  • Procedure Growth Rates By Intervention Type

III - BRAND PERCEPTION

  • Brand Perception (Interventionalists)
  • Best-in-Class Brands

IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

  • CI Snapshot
  • Key Competitor Activities
  • Product portfolio
  • Product Approval Overview
  • Clinical Trials Overview
  • Company Profile
  • Product Approvals
  • Clinical Trials
  • Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations
  • Key Market Activities
  • Major Adverse Events

V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)

  • Medical Devices Regulatory Body
  • Regulatory Approval Pathway
  • Reimbursement landscape
  • Disease Screening and Awareness Programs
  • Health Insurance Coverage
  • Digital Health Policy

VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)

  • Referral Pathway
  • Treatment Overview
  • Treatment Care Pathway
  • Treatment Guidelines
  • Interventional Therapies
  • Interventional Technology
  • Healthcare Specialists
  • Epidemiology

CONCLUSION

  • FUTURE TRENDS

APPENDICES

Companies Mentioned

  • Boston Scientific
  • Cook Medical
  • Merit Medical
  • Angiodynamics
  • iVascular
  • Thromboplex
  • Invamed
  • Ablative Solutions
  • Cordis
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Vetex Medical
  • Inari medical
  • Penumbra
  • Walk Vascular
  • Contol Medical Technology
  • ALN International
  • Argon medical
  • Bard (BD)
  • LifeTech Scientific
  • B. Braun
  • Kossel Medtech
  • Edwards Lifesciences
  • Zylox medical
  • Optimed
  • Medtronic
  • Vesper medica and Abbott

