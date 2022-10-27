China Deep Vein Thrombosis Interventions Landscape Report 2022: Gain Robust Insights from Vascular/General Surgeons and Interventional Radiologists

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Deep Vein Thrombosis Interventions Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Vascular/General Surgeons and Interventional Radiologists

Key Topics Covered:



RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW

Detailed Research Methodology

Desk Research and Quantitative Research

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



DEEP VEIN THROMBOSIS (DVT) CHINA MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Background - What is the scope of the research?

I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)

Healthcare Delivery Structure

Number and Type of Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Infrastructure - Digital Health Technology (DHT)

II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS

Procedure Split by Disease Stage

Procedure Split by Clot Location

Procedure Split by Anatomical Location

Procedure Split by Intervention Type

Procedure Split by Primary Access

Procedure Growth Rates By Intervention Type

III - BRAND PERCEPTION

Brand Perception (Interventionalists)

Best-in-Class Brands

IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

CI Snapshot

Key Competitor Activities

Product portfolio

Product Approval Overview

Clinical Trials Overview

Company Profile

Product Approvals

Clinical Trials

Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations

Key Market Activities

Major Adverse Events

V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)

Medical Devices Regulatory Body

Regulatory Approval Pathway

Reimbursement landscape

Disease Screening and Awareness Programs

Health Insurance Coverage

Digital Health Policy

VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)

Referral Pathway

Treatment Overview

Treatment Care Pathway

Treatment Guidelines

Interventional Therapies

Interventional Technology

Healthcare Specialists

Epidemiology

CONCLUSION

FUTURE TRENDS

APPENDICES



Companies Mentioned

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

Merit Medical

Angiodynamics

iVascular

Thromboplex

Invamed

Ablative Solutions

Cordis

Philips Healthcare

Vetex Medical

Inari medical

Penumbra

Walk Vascular

Contol Medical Technology

ALN International

Argon medical

Bard (BD)

LifeTech Scientific

B. Braun

Kossel Medtech

Edwards Lifesciences

Zylox medical

Optimed

Medtronic

Vesper medica and Abbott

