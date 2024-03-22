China Dental Market Analysis, Size and Forecasts Report 2024: A $115+ Billion Industry by 2030, Driven by Rising Geriatric Population, Poor Oral Health Epidemic, and Government Initiatives

DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Dental Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Dental Market is anticipated to reach US$ 11.52 Billion by 2030

Increasing geriatric population in China and increasing dental diseases are the major drivers contributing to segment growth. For instance, according to the study titled "Poor oral health and risks of total and site-specific cancers in China," published in 2022, almost 90.0% of Chinese adults suffered from periodontal diseases of various severities. It also stated that the overall knowledge about practices of maintaining periodontal health could have been higher, with less than 20.0% of Chinese adults needing to be more knowledgeable about periodontal disease, especially among rural residents.

China Dental Market is foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 6.86% from 2024 to 2030

The dental organization of the country is anticipated to expand and is an essential segment of the healthcare industry. The market has a variety of merchandise like toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, dental floss, and other oral hygiene products. The demand for oral care products in China has accelerated because of growing interest in oral hygiene and fitness. As residing conditions in China enhance, so does the call for dental offerings. Consumers are increasingly anxious about their health and willing to spend extra on pinnacle-notch oral care products. Hence, the China dental market was worth US$ 7.24 Billion in 2023.

Dental care has continued a relatively unconventional and different section of the Chinese healthcare enterprise. Contrary to other specialties, dental care services in China are given by both hospitals and specialty clinics. Leading dental schools have also started critical stomatology hospitals in their areas, providing complex and comprehensive treatments. Public knowledge of oral hygiene has recently grown, giving the industry significant growth potential in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. Hence, across distinct regions in China, the dental market has become an essential aspect of healthcare. The segment permits doctors to realize multi-site and unrestricted licenses in the most accessible manner.

The China dental devices market is concentrated because of a few significant players. The competitive panorama includes analyzing a few global and local enterprises that hold market proportions and are well known. For instance, Sirona, one of the world's leading manufacturers of dental equipment, is strengthening its position in China by taking over the HTC Hipwo Group and setting up Sirona Dental Systems Foshan Co. Ltd. HTC is one of China's three most prominent suppliers of treatment centers and will be integrated into the newly-founded company.

Preventive dentistry has received popularity in the China dental industry

The preventive dentistry section is increasing in the market, reflecting a shift to proactive healthcare practices. Growing recognition of oral health and hygiene drives individuals to seek proactive measures to prevent dental troubles. Government projects promoting dental fitness training and preventive care further encourage this trend. Also, the growing occurrence of dental illnesses underscores the significance of preventive measures to maintain oral fitness. Moreover, advancements in preventive dental technology and treatments cause them to be accessible and lower priced to the population.

Radiology equipment is a significant component of the dental market in China

Radiology equipment is awaited to grow in the China dental market due to its critical position in analysis and remedy planning. Demand for precise imaging solutions escalates with a developing emphasis on advanced dental care and the increasing popularity of dental fitness. Radiology device, which includes X-ray machines and CBCT scanners, helps accurate analysis of dental conditions, leading to higher remedy consequences. Moreover, technological upgrades and government tasks selling healthcare infrastructure improvement propel the adoption of radiology equipment inside the China dental market.

Company Analysis:

1. Sirona Dental Systems Foshan Co.,

2. Danaher

3. 3M Co

4. Straumann

5. Zimmer Biomet

6. Phillips

7. Colgate Palmolive

Segment - Global China Dental Market breakup in 6 viewpoints:

1. Preventive Dentistry

2. Dental Lasers

3. Implants (Titanium/Zirconium)

4. Endonotics Dentistry

5. Orthodontics Dentistry

6. Others

Equipment - Global China Dental Market breakup in 6 viewpoints:

1. Radiology Equipment

2. Laser Equipment

3. Systems & Parts

4. Laboratory Machines

5. Hygiene Maintenance Devices

6. Other Equipment

