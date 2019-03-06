China Distance Education Holdings to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEIJING, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Asia Pacific Telecom, Media & Technology Conference 2019, March 21-22, 2019 at Shangri-La Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei, Taiwan

at Shangri-La Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Innovative China Conference, May 27-28, 2019 at Futian Shangri-La, in Shenzhen

Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, legal and other industries. The Company also offers online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals, as well as third-party developed online courses. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

Contacts:

China Distance Education Holdings Limited Investor Relations Department Tel: +86-10-8231-9999 ext. 1826 Email: IR@cdeledu.com The Piacente Group | Investor Relations Brandi Piacente Tel: +1 212-481-2050 Email: dl@tpg-ir.com

SOURCE China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

Related Links

http://ir.cdeledu.com

