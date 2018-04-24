China E-commerce Last Mile Delivery (B2B & B2C) Market 2018-2022 with EMS, SF Express, STO Express, YTO Express & ZTO Express Dominating

The "Last Mile Delivery Market for E-commerce Sector in China 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Last Mile Delivery Market for E-commerce Sector in China to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% from 2018-2022.

Last mile delivery for the e-commerce sector is the last step of the e-commerce supply chain that connects the buyer to the seller. The last mile delivery consists of operations such as warehousing, transportation and distribution to end-customers.

Last Mile Delivery Market for E-commerce Sector in China 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the rapid growth of China's e-commerce market. One trend in the market is the emerging e-locker delivery system. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the carbon emission associated with last mile operations.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key vendors

  • EMS
  • SF Express
  • STO Express
  • YTO Express
  • ZTO Express

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DELIVERY TYPE

  • Segmentation by delivery type
  • Comparison by delivery type
  • Market opportunity by delivery type

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Houseware - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Apparel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emerging e-locker delivery system
  • Automation of last mile delivery for e-commerce market in China
  • Different growth strategies by last mile delivery service providers for e-commerce market in China

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pt46mg/china_ecommerce?w=5

