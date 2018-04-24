China E-commerce Last Mile Delivery (B2B & B2C) Market 2018-2022 with EMS, SF Express, STO Express, YTO Express & ZTO Express Dominating

The Last Mile Delivery Market for E-commerce Sector in China to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% from 2018-2022.

Last mile delivery for the e-commerce sector is the last step of the e-commerce supply chain that connects the buyer to the seller. The last mile delivery consists of operations such as warehousing, transportation and distribution to end-customers.

Last Mile Delivery Market for E-commerce Sector in China 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the rapid growth of China's e-commerce market. One trend in the market is the emerging e-locker delivery system. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the carbon emission associated with last mile operations.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Key vendors

EMS

SF Express

STO Express

YTO Express

ZTO Express

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DELIVERY TYPE

Segmentation by delivery type

Comparison by delivery type

Market opportunity by delivery type

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Houseware - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Apparel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Emerging e-locker delivery system

Automation of last mile delivery for e-commerce market in China

Different growth strategies by last mile delivery service providers for e-commerce market in China

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pt46mg/china_ecommerce?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-e-commerce-last-mile-delivery-b2b--b2c-market-2018-2022-with-ems-sf-express-sto-express-yto-express--zto-express-dominating-300635280.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

