China E-commerce Last Mile Delivery (B2B & B2C) Market 2018-2022 with EMS, SF Express, STO Express, YTO Express & ZTO Express Dominating

The "Last Mile Delivery Market for E-commerce Sector in China 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Last Mile Delivery Market for E-commerce Sector in China to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% from 2018-2022.
Last mile delivery for the e-commerce sector is the last step of the e-commerce supply chain that connects the buyer to the seller. The last mile delivery consists of operations such as warehousing, transportation and distribution to end-customers.
Last Mile Delivery Market for E-commerce Sector in China 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is the rapid growth of China's e-commerce market. One trend in the market is the emerging e-locker delivery system. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the carbon emission associated with last mile operations.
Key vendors
- EMS
- SF Express
- STO Express
- YTO Express
- ZTO Express
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DELIVERY TYPE
- Segmentation by delivery type
- Comparison by delivery type
- Market opportunity by delivery type
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Houseware - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Apparel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Emerging e-locker delivery system
- Automation of last mile delivery for e-commerce market in China
- Different growth strategies by last mile delivery service providers for e-commerce market in China
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
