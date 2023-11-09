China Eastern Airlines hits new high in value of deals signed at CIIE

News provided by

China Eastern Airlines

09 Nov, 2023, 02:29 ET

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Eastern Airlines signed multiple procurement agreements at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov. 6, with a record-breaking total value of over $2.5 billion.

Fourteen agreements were inked between China Eastern Airlines and 13 globally renowned suppliers in civil aviation from nine countries and regions, including Honeywell, GE Aerospace, dnata catering, and China Aviation Oil Singapore Corp. Ltd.

Continue Reading
China Eastern Airlines hits new high in value of deals signed at CIIE.
China Eastern Airlines hits new high in value of deals signed at CIIE.
China Eastern Airlines hits new high in value of deals signed at CIIE.
China Eastern Airlines hits new high in value of deals signed at CIIE.

These agreements covered the procurement and maintenance of aircraft materials and engines, aviation fuel supply, in-flight catering, as well as the import of seafood and agricultural products.

China Eastern Airlines is the largest home base airline company in Shanghai. It has participated in the CIIE for six consecutive years as a core supporter, purchaser, service provider and designated air carrier.

China Eastern Airlines plans to operate 246 domestic and international destinations in the new flight season, including 181 domestic, six regional, and 59 international ones.

With its well-established route network, China Eastern Airlines will leverage the CIIE to promote global partnerships and share the opportunities presented by the grand fair.

Image Attachments Links:

   Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443130

   Caption: China Eastern Airlines hits new high in value of deals signed at CIIE.

   Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443136

   Caption: China Eastern Airlines hits new high in value of deals signed at CIIE.

SOURCE China Eastern Airlines

Also from this source

Wohin das Herz führt, segelt das Leben | Fußballerin Zhu Beiyan nimmt Sie mit auf die „Wunderbare Reise" von China Eastern Airlines

Wohin das Herz führt, segelt das Leben | Fußballerin Zhu Beiyan nimmt Sie mit auf die „Wunderbare Reise" von China Eastern Airlines

Kürzlich hat China Eastern Airlines ein Werbevideo mit dem Titel „Wohin das Herz führt, segelt das Leben" veröffentlicht, in dem seine auf dem...
China Eastern Airlines otvára 28. septembra priame lety medzi Šanghajom a Istanbulom

China Eastern Airlines otvára 28. septembra priame lety medzi Šanghajom a Istanbulom

ŠANGHAJ, 31. augusta 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spoločnosť China Eastern Airlines oznámila, že od 28. septembra 2023 spustí novú priamu leteckú linku medzi...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.