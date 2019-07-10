China eHailing Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Increase from $205.23 Billion in 2018 to $303.66 Billion in 2025

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of the Chinese eHailing Market, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese eHailing market is expected to witness a positive growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025. The revenue of eHailing market is expected to increase from $205.23 billion in 2018 to $303.66 billion in 2025.

Private hire eHailing market revenue held 55.4% share, whereas public taxi eHailing accounted for 44.6% in 2018. In the same year, total eHailing vehicles reached 3.9 million units in China. The Chinese eHailing market is highly concentrated and well structured. DiDi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd. is the top leader in the market.

In 2018, DiDi held 92.5% and 88.7% share in the public taxi eHailing and private hire eHailing segments, respectively. DiDi offers competitive fare, large geographical coverage, and high insurance compensation amount to eHailing passengers. DiDi takes high commission charge from its eHailing drivers. However, DiDi provides incentive reward to its eHailing drivers once completing sales order achievement.

Commission base per ride service is the main revenue generator of the eHailing company. For instance, business-to-consumer (B2C) public taxi eHailing service commission ranges from 15% to 40% in China. In terms of private hire eHailing, B2C and consumer-to-consumer (C2C) services charged a commission ranging from 20% to 30%, whereas business-to-business (B2B) perspective took 30% to 45% of commission per service in China.

The penetration of electric vehicle will be increased in the Chinese eHailing market, especially in the public taxi eHailing segment. To fulfill the Chinese Government's vision in green environmental development, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are aimed to expand their sales in eHailing perspective.

Autonomous driving technology will be implemented in the Chinese eHailing market during the long term. The involvement of Baidu Inc. in level 3 autonomous driving technology will be significantly bringing positive market impact across automotive OEMs and eHailing companies in China.

The research discusses the government regulations in the eHailing market, market overview, eHailing market analysis in China, profiles of key eHailing companies, and growth opportunities. The study ends with conclusions and future outlook.

Research Scope



The aim of this study is to evaluate the eHailing market in China. The business segments include public taxi eHailing and private hire eHailing services. The study analyzes the competitive strategy and partnership of eHailing market within the automotive industry in China. It also discusses the key eHailing companies in China.



Key Features

To provide a strategic review of the eHailing ecosystem and market, involving value chain and main technology trends in China .

. To analyze the key eHailing companies and their business strategies, such as revenue models and business models in China .

. To identify eHailing market trends, such as strategic alliances and collaborative services.

To forecast the future market revenue of public taxi eHailing and private hire eHailing.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the present business environment for eHailing services?

Who are the key value chain participants in the eHailing market?

What are the main revenue generation models, and what is the predicted market potential by 2025?

What are the market drivers and restraints influencing the development of the eHailing market?

What are the policies and regulations established to manage the eHailing business in China ?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

eHailing Market Overview

Competitiveness of Key eHailing Companies

Key Travel Methods in China

Travel Methods Comparison in China

Roles of the eHailing Value Chain Participants

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

eHailing Definition

eHailing Market Segmentation

4. Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. Government Regulations on eHailing Market

Government Regulations on eHailing Market

6. Market Overview

eHailing Market Development Roadmap

Key Travel Methods in China

Travel Methods Comparison in China

Roles of the eHailing Value Chain Participants

PEST Analysis

7. eHailing Market Analysis in China

Forecasts and Market Engineering Measurements

Forecasts and Trends - Apps-connected eHailing Vehicles

Forecasts and Trends - eHailing Market Revenue Forecast

Forecasts and Trends - Forecast Scenario Assumptions to 2025

Market Share Analysis of Public Taxi eHailing Market

Market Share Analysis of Private Hire eHailing Market

eHailing Vehicle Cost and Sales Revenue Analysis

Revenue and Cost Involvement of eHailing Company

Revenue and Cost Involvement of eHailing Driver

8. Profiles of Key eHailing Companies

DiDi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd.

Beijing Shouqi Group Co., Ltd.

Ucar Technology Inc.

Yongche.com (Yidaoyongche/Beijing Dongfang Cheyun Information Technology Co., Ltd.)

Beijing Feidi Intelligent Traffic Technology Co., Ltd.

Case Study - Direct Business Involvements of Key eHailing Companies

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - eHailing Market in China

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Trends and Recommendations

The Last Word - Three Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix



