China eHailing Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Increase from $205.23 Billion in 2018 to $303.66 Billion in 2025
Jul 10, 2019, 17:30 ET
The Chinese eHailing market is expected to witness a positive growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025. The revenue of eHailing market is expected to increase from $205.23 billion in 2018 to $303.66 billion in 2025.
Private hire eHailing market revenue held 55.4% share, whereas public taxi eHailing accounted for 44.6% in 2018. In the same year, total eHailing vehicles reached 3.9 million units in China. The Chinese eHailing market is highly concentrated and well structured. DiDi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd. is the top leader in the market.
In 2018, DiDi held 92.5% and 88.7% share in the public taxi eHailing and private hire eHailing segments, respectively. DiDi offers competitive fare, large geographical coverage, and high insurance compensation amount to eHailing passengers. DiDi takes high commission charge from its eHailing drivers. However, DiDi provides incentive reward to its eHailing drivers once completing sales order achievement.
Commission base per ride service is the main revenue generator of the eHailing company. For instance, business-to-consumer (B2C) public taxi eHailing service commission ranges from 15% to 40% in China. In terms of private hire eHailing, B2C and consumer-to-consumer (C2C) services charged a commission ranging from 20% to 30%, whereas business-to-business (B2B) perspective took 30% to 45% of commission per service in China.
The penetration of electric vehicle will be increased in the Chinese eHailing market, especially in the public taxi eHailing segment. To fulfill the Chinese Government's vision in green environmental development, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are aimed to expand their sales in eHailing perspective.
Autonomous driving technology will be implemented in the Chinese eHailing market during the long term. The involvement of Baidu Inc. in level 3 autonomous driving technology will be significantly bringing positive market impact across automotive OEMs and eHailing companies in China.
The research discusses the government regulations in the eHailing market, market overview, eHailing market analysis in China, profiles of key eHailing companies, and growth opportunities. The study ends with conclusions and future outlook.
Research Scope
The aim of this study is to evaluate the eHailing market in China. The business segments include public taxi eHailing and private hire eHailing services. The study analyzes the competitive strategy and partnership of eHailing market within the automotive industry in China. It also discusses the key eHailing companies in China.
Key Features
- To provide a strategic review of the eHailing ecosystem and market, involving value chain and main technology trends in China.
- To analyze the key eHailing companies and their business strategies, such as revenue models and business models in China.
- To identify eHailing market trends, such as strategic alliances and collaborative services.
- To forecast the future market revenue of public taxi eHailing and private hire eHailing.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the present business environment for eHailing services?
- Who are the key value chain participants in the eHailing market?
- What are the main revenue generation models, and what is the predicted market potential by 2025?
- What are the market drivers and restraints influencing the development of the eHailing market?
- What are the policies and regulations established to manage the eHailing business in China?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- eHailing Market Overview
- Competitiveness of Key eHailing Companies
- Key Travel Methods in China
- Travel Methods Comparison in China
- Roles of the eHailing Value Chain Participants
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- eHailing Definition
- eHailing Market Segmentation
4. Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
5. Government Regulations on eHailing Market
- Government Regulations on eHailing Market
6. Market Overview
- eHailing Market Development Roadmap
- Key Travel Methods in China
- Travel Methods Comparison in China
- Roles of the eHailing Value Chain Participants
- PEST Analysis
7. eHailing Market Analysis in China
- Forecasts and Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecasts and Trends - Apps-connected eHailing Vehicles
- Forecasts and Trends - eHailing Market Revenue Forecast
- Forecasts and Trends - Forecast Scenario Assumptions to 2025
- Market Share Analysis of Public Taxi eHailing Market
- Market Share Analysis of Private Hire eHailing Market
- eHailing Vehicle Cost and Sales Revenue Analysis
- Revenue and Cost Involvement of eHailing Company
- Revenue and Cost Involvement of eHailing Driver
8. Profiles of Key eHailing Companies
- DiDi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd.
- Beijing Shouqi Group Co., Ltd.
- Ucar Technology Inc.
- Yongche.com (Yidaoyongche/Beijing Dongfang Cheyun Information Technology Co., Ltd.)
- Beijing Feidi Intelligent Traffic Technology Co., Ltd.
- Case Study - Direct Business Involvements of Key eHailing Companies
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - eHailing Market in China
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Trends and Recommendations
- The Last Word - Three Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
