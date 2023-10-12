China Electric Vehicle Market is to grow by USD 268.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AB Volvo, BAIC Group and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle market in China is estimated to grow by USD 268.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.24%. The electric vehicle market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer electric vehicle market are AB Volvo, BAIC Group, Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., China FAW Group Co. Ltd., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd., Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co. Ltd., Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd., and Zotye Holding Group Co. Ltd. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Vehicle Market in China 2023-2027

Company Offering:

AB Volvo: The company offers electric vehicles such as Volvo FH electric, Volvo FM electric, and Volvo FMX electric.

The company offers electric vehicles such as Volvo FH electric, Volvo FM electric, and Volvo FMX electric. BAIC Group: The company offers electric vehicles such as X55 II, U5 plus, and Joy.

The company offers electric vehicles such as X55 II, U5 plus, and Joy. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd.: The company offers electric vehicles such as Brilliance SY7000BEVDAE1, Brilliance SY7000BEVDAF, and Brilliance SY7000BEVDAE.

The company offers electric vehicles such as Brilliance SY7000BEVDAE1, Brilliance SY7000BEVDAF, and Brilliance SY7000BEVDAE. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download FREE Sample before buying

Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- Growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles

Growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles Key Trend - Charging stations powered through renewable energy

- Charging stations powered through renewable energy Major Challenges - The slowdown in the Chinese economy is a major challenge in the China Electric Vehicle Market

The growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Demand for low-emission vehicles was forced by the detrimental effects of fossil fuel-operated vehicles. Furthermore, with the instability in oil and gas prices, consumers are concentrating on better fuel-efficient vehicles. In addition, Dynamic changes in policy, implementation of guidelines, and advancements in technology have shown a raised demand for EVs. Thus, the growing consensus among government and consumers in the country to reduce emissions will drive the demand for EVs during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Technology, the market is classified into BEV and PHEV. The BEV segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. BEV segment is anticipated to hold its dominance due to factors such as growing government support to promote sustainable mobility and rapid development in advanced battery solutions for BEVs through R&D testing. Moreover, one of the main drawbacks of BEVs is the reliance on charging infrastructure and limitation on miles when compared with other types. To eliminate the challenge, the Chinese government is focusing on increasing its efforts to increase charging infrastructure in the country. Thus, such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The electric vehicle (EV) motor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.87% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,492.96 million.

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.62% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 19,024.88 million.

Electric Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.24% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.08

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio