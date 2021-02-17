China Elevator Market Outlook 2021-2030, Featuring Key Players Otis Elevator (China) Investment Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co.,Ltd (SMEC)

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elevators Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Elevators has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.



This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2010, 2015 and 2020) and long-term forecasts through 2025 and 2030 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



The market research report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. Tremendous fast-growing markets for imports and business opportunities for companies around the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, this research reports provides the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Sales

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. ELEVATORS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Elevators Industry Overview

Industry Structure and Composition

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Labor Costs

Major Producer Facility Locations and Sales

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

IV. ELEVATORS SALES AND SALES FORECASTS

Overview

Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts

Freight Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts

Freight Elevators Sales

Foreign Trade

Freight Elevators Market Forecasts and Outlook

Pricing Trend

Passenger Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts

Passenger Elevators Sales

Foreign Trade

Passenger Elevators Market Forecasts and Outlook

Pricing Trend

Escalators Sales and Sales Forecasts

Escalators Sales

Foreign Trade

Escalators Market Sales Forecasts and Outlook

Pricing Trend

Other Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts

Other Elevators Sales

Foreign Trade

Other Elevators Market Forecasts and Outlook

Pricing Trend

Elevators Imports and Exports

V. ELEVATORS MARKET OUTLOOK

Elevators Markets Outlook Overview

Construction Market Outlook

Residential Construction Market Outlooks

Elevator Sales and Sales Forecasts in Residential Construction Market

Non-Residential Construction Market Outlooks

Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts in Non-Residential Construction Market

Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts by Region

Northeast

North

Central

Southeast

Southwest

Northwest

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Distribution System Rubber Processing Chemicals Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Market Entry Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises

VII. ELEVATORS PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Elevators Producer Profiles

Distributors

Companies Mentioned





Otis Elevator ( China ) Investment Co., Ltd.

) Investment Co., Ltd. Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co.,Ltd (SMEC)

