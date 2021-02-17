China Elevator Market Outlook 2021-2030, Featuring Key Players Otis Elevator (China) Investment Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co.,Ltd (SMEC)
Feb 17, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elevators Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's demand for Elevators has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2010, 2015 and 2020) and long-term forecasts through 2025 and 2030 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
The market research report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. Tremendous fast-growing markets for imports and business opportunities for companies around the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, this research reports provides the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
- Report Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
- Economic Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators
- Industrial Sales
- Population and Labor
- Foreign Investment
- Foreign Trade
- Financial and Tax Regulations
- Banking System and Regulations
- Foreign Exchange
- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. ELEVATORS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
- Elevators Industry Overview
- Industry Structure and Composition
- Market Size
- Market Growth Drivers
- Labor Costs
- Major Producer Facility Locations and Sales
- Market Share of Key Producers
- Potential Entrants
- Major Foreign Investments
- Technology Development
IV. ELEVATORS SALES AND SALES FORECASTS
- Overview
- Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts
- Freight Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts
- Freight Elevators Sales
- Foreign Trade
- Freight Elevators Market Forecasts and Outlook
- Pricing Trend
- Passenger Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts
- Passenger Elevators Sales
- Foreign Trade
- Passenger Elevators Market Forecasts and Outlook
- Pricing Trend
- Escalators Sales and Sales Forecasts
- Escalators Sales
- Foreign Trade
- Escalators Market Sales Forecasts and Outlook
- Pricing Trend
- Other Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts
- Other Elevators Sales
- Foreign Trade
- Other Elevators Market Forecasts and Outlook
- Pricing Trend
- Elevators Imports and Exports
V. ELEVATORS MARKET OUTLOOK
- Elevators Markets Outlook Overview
- Construction Market Outlook
- Residential Construction Market Outlooks
- Elevator Sales and Sales Forecasts in Residential Construction Market
- Non-Residential Construction Market Outlooks
- Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts in Non-Residential Construction Market
- Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts by Region
- Northeast
- North
- Central
- Southeast
- Southwest
- Northwest
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
- China Market Entry Overview
- China's Distribution System
- Rubber Processing Chemicals Distribution Channels
- Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
- Communications
- China's Market Entry
- Licensing
- Franchising
- E-commerce
- Trading Companies and Local Agents
- Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
- Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
VII. ELEVATORS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
- Elevators Producer Profiles
- Distributors
Companies Mentioned
- Otis Elevator (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co.,Ltd (SMEC)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ewgczm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article