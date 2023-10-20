China Emerges as a Key Player in the Global Fetal Monitoring Market, Forecasted to Reach $883.1 Million by 2030 with an 8.6% CAGR

20 Oct, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fetal Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fetal monitoring market is expected to grow from an estimated US$3.1 billion in 2022 to approximately US$4.9 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. This growth is driven by various factors, including advancements in ultrasound systems and electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) technologies. Here are some key insights from the report:
Market Segmentation:
- Ultrasound Systems: This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, reaching an estimated value of US$1.8 billion by 2030.
- Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM): EFM is expected to exhibit a robust growth rate with an estimated CAGR of 8% over the next eight years.
Regional Analysis:
- The United States is estimated to have a fetal monitoring market worth approximately US$961.6 million in 2022.
- China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$883.1 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.6% during the period of 2022-2030.
- Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at rates of 2.9% and 6.1%, respectively, between 2022 and 2030.
- Germany is projected to experience a CAGR of about 4.7%.
Key Competitors:
The report features a total of 46 featured competitors in the fetal monitoring market, including companies such as:
- Analogic Corporation
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Medtronic PLC
- Natus Medical, Inc.
- Neoventa Medical AB
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.
Economic Outlook:
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with expected growth recovery in the coming years. The United States has overcome the recession threat, and the Euro area is witnessing easing headline inflation, which is contributing to increased economic activity. China is expected to experience strong GDP growth as it shifts away from its zero-COVID policy. India is on course to become a US trillion economy by 2030.
However, economic recovery remains fragile, with challenges such as slow decline in global headline inflation, food and fuel inflation in developing countries, and high retail inflation impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are working to combat inflation by raising interest rates, which may slow down job creation and economic activity. Additionally, regulatory pressures related to climate change are adding complexity to the global economic landscape.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude
- Global Economic Update
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
- Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Global Fetal Monitoring Market Experiences Profitability Hiccups amid COVID-19 Crisis
- Competitive Landscape
- Fetal Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Global Fetal Monitoring Market Enjoys Pure Bliss with Sensational Growth
- Ultrasound, Antepartum & Hospitals: Pulsating Segments Offering Special Thrust to Fetal Monitoring Market
- Non-Invasive and Wearable Devices Rule the Market
- PorTable Devices Clinch Major Share
- Antepartum Segment as Primary Application
- Hospitals & Maternity Hospitals Remain Key End-Users
- North America's Leadership Role in Global Fetal Monitoring Market
- Asia-Pacific as Irresistible Market
- Market Restraints
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Strong Focus on Fetal Monitoring
- Increase in Birth Rate Offers Opportunities for Fetal Monitors Market
- Global Birth Rate Statistics (2019, 2020 & 2021): Breakdown of Number of Births per 1000 Population in Select Countries
- Rise in Pregnancy Complications Drives Market Growth
- Preterm Births - A Potential Catalyst for Significant Growth
- Countries with the Highest Preterm Births (in '000s): 2020
- Countries / Regions with Highest Rate (%) of Preterm Births : 2020
- Rising Working Women Population Increases Pregnancy Complications
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide with the Highest Proportion of Working Women in the Nation's Women Population
- Increasing Emphasis on Reducing Infant Mortality Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Infant Mortality Rates (per 1000 live births) in Select Countries
- Government Initiatives Stimulate Expansion
- Global Initiatives for Improving Maternal & Child Health (MCH) Drive Demand
- Remote Fetal Monitoring: A Smart Technology with Bright Prospects
- Non-Invasive Techniques Gradually Gain Prominence over Invasive Techniques
- Growing Popularity of IVF: A Business Case for Fetal Monitors
- The Rise of Home-based Fetal Monitoring
- The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Technological Advancements Buoy Growth
- Blossoming of AI in Fetal Ultrasound Domain Takes Diagnosis Capabilities to Next Level
- AI-Powered Fetal Ultrasound: A Game-Changer
- AI: A Blessing for Robotic Fetal Monitoring to Transform Prenatal Care & Diagnostics
- Intriguing Perks of AI-based Robotic Fetal Monitoring
- Innovations Set Stage for Next-Generation Fetal Monitoring Devices
- Select Innovations in Fetal Monitoring Market
- Fetal Heart Monitors Witness Rapid Growth
- Newest Technology Developments Driving Fetal Heart Monitoring
- A few of the latest features in advanced fetal heart monitors include:
- FHR's Measurement without FHL
- Internal Heart Rate Monitoring Devices Exhibit Robust Growth Potential Based on Advanced Technology Development
- Electronic Fetal Monitoring Together with ML to Assist in New Discriminating Information's Extraction
- Efficient EMR Integration with the Assistance of Bedside and Central Fetal Surveillance System
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fiflh7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article