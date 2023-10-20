China Emerges as a Key Player in the Global Fetal Monitoring Market, Forecasted to Reach $883.1 Million by 2030 with an 8.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fetal Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fetal monitoring market is expected to grow from an estimated US$3.1 billion in 2022 to approximately US$4.9 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. This growth is driven by various factors, including advancements in ultrasound systems and electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) technologies. Here are some key insights from the report:

Market Segmentation:

Ultrasound Systems: This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, reaching an estimated value of US$1.8 billion by 2030.

by 2030. Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM): EFM is expected to exhibit a robust growth rate with an estimated CAGR of 8% over the next eight years.

Regional Analysis:

The United States is estimated to have a fetal monitoring market worth approximately US$961.6 million in 2022.

is estimated to have a fetal monitoring market worth approximately in 2022. China , as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$883.1 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.6% during the period of 2022-2030.

, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.6% during the period of 2022-2030. Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada , each expected to grow at rates of 2.9% and 6.1%, respectively, between 2022 and 2030.

and , each expected to grow at rates of 2.9% and 6.1%, respectively, between 2022 and 2030. Germany is projected to experience a CAGR of about 4.7%.

Key Competitors:

The report features a total of 46 featured competitors in the fetal monitoring market, including companies such as:

Analogic Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Medtronic PLC

Natus Medical, Inc.

Neoventa Medical AB

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with expected growth recovery in the coming years. The United States has overcome the recession threat, and the Euro area is witnessing easing headline inflation, which is contributing to increased economic activity. China is expected to experience strong GDP growth as it shifts away from its zero-COVID policy. India is on course to become a US trillion economy by 2030.

However, economic recovery remains fragile, with challenges such as slow decline in global headline inflation, food and fuel inflation in developing countries, and high retail inflation impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are working to combat inflation by raising interest rates, which may slow down job creation and economic activity. Additionally, regulatory pressures related to climate change are adding complexity to the global economic landscape.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Global Fetal Monitoring Market Experiences Profitability Hiccups amid COVID-19 Crisis

Competitive Landscape

Fetal Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Fetal Monitoring Market Enjoys Pure Bliss with Sensational Growth

Ultrasound, Antepartum & Hospitals: Pulsating Segments Offering Special Thrust to Fetal Monitoring Market

Non-Invasive and Wearable Devices Rule the Market

PorTable Devices Clinch Major Share

Antepartum Segment as Primary Application

Hospitals & Maternity Hospitals Remain Key End-Users

North America's Leadership Role in Global Fetal Monitoring Market

Leadership Role in Global Fetal Monitoring Market Asia-Pacific as Irresistible Market

as Irresistible Market Market Restraints

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Focus on Fetal Monitoring

Increase in Birth Rate Offers Opportunities for Fetal Monitors Market

Global Birth Rate Statistics (2019, 2020 & 2021): Breakdown of Number of Births per 1000 Population in Select Countries

Rise in Pregnancy Complications Drives Market Growth

Preterm Births - A Potential Catalyst for Significant Growth

Countries with the Highest Preterm Births (in '000s): 2020

Countries / Regions with Highest Rate (%) of Preterm Births : 2020

Rising Working Women Population Increases Pregnancy Complications

Top 10 Countries Worldwide with the Highest Proportion of Working Women in the Nation's Women Population

Increasing Emphasis on Reducing Infant Mortality Augurs Well for Market Growth

Infant Mortality Rates (per 1000 live births) in Select Countries

Government Initiatives Stimulate Expansion

Global Initiatives for Improving Maternal & Child Health (MCH) Drive Demand

Remote Fetal Monitoring: A Smart Technology with Bright Prospects

Non-Invasive Techniques Gradually Gain Prominence over Invasive Techniques

Growing Popularity of IVF: A Business Case for Fetal Monitors

The Rise of Home-based Fetal Monitoring

The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age Drive Healthy Market Growth

Technological Advancements Buoy Growth

Blossoming of AI in Fetal Ultrasound Domain Takes Diagnosis Capabilities to Next Level

AI-Powered Fetal Ultrasound: A Game-Changer

AI: A Blessing for Robotic Fetal Monitoring to Transform Prenatal Care & Diagnostics

Intriguing Perks of AI-based Robotic Fetal Monitoring

Innovations Set Stage for Next-Generation Fetal Monitoring Devices

Select Innovations in Fetal Monitoring Market

Fetal Heart Monitors Witness Rapid Growth

Newest Technology Developments Driving Fetal Heart Monitoring

A few of the latest features in advanced fetal heart monitors include:

FHR's Measurement without FHL

Internal Heart Rate Monitoring Devices Exhibit Robust Growth Potential Based on Advanced Technology Development

Electronic Fetal Monitoring Together with ML to Assist in New Discriminating Information's Extraction

Efficient EMR Integration with the Assistance of Bedside and Central Fetal Surveillance System

