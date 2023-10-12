China Emerges as a Powerhouse in the Care Management Solutions Market, Projected to Grow at an Astonishing 18.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Care Management Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global care management solutions market, valued at $13.2 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to $36.7 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The market analysis highlights key segments, including software and services, with software projected to experience a 14.2% CAGR and reach $28.5 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Software Growth: The software segment is forecasted to record a 14.2% CAGR, reaching $28.5 billion by 2030. Care management software solutions play a crucial role in healthcare organizations, enabling them to streamline operations and improve patient care.

by 2030. Care management software solutions play a crucial role in healthcare organizations, enabling them to streamline operations and improve patient care. Services Expansion: The services segment is estimated to grow at an 11.8% CAGR over the next eight years. Services include consulting, implementation, training, and ongoing support, making them essential for successful care management system deployment.

Regional Insights

U.S. Market: The care management solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at $5.4 billion in 2022.

in 2022. China's Growth: China , the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a market size of $2.2 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 18.3% during 2022-2030.

Growth: , the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a market size of by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 18.3% during 2022-2030. Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are expected to grow at 10.3% and 12.7%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe , Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR.

Key Competitors

The care management solutions market includes 137 featured competitors. Some of the key players in the market include:

Athenahealth, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Appian Corporation

Best Practice Software Pty Limited

Azalea Health Innovations, Inc.

Arcadia io

Cardinality.ai

Care Innovations LLC

Aware Recovery Care

Cantata Health

CarePaths

CARECENTA, INC.

Amazing Charts, LLC

Aptean

Cardiology-Cloud

Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected in the near term. While various challenges persist, including geopolitical uncertainties and inflation concerns, countries and governments are adapting to weather these challenges.

New technologies such as AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and quantum technologies are expected to drive incremental growth and value to the global GDP in the coming years. The short-term economic landscape presents a mix of challenges and opportunities for both consumers and investors, with resilient and adaptable businesses poised to seize opportunities.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

"Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Pandemic Expedites Healthcare Ecosystem's Evolution for Better Care & Cost Savings

Digital Healthcare Gains Spotlight Amid the Pandemic

Care Management Take Front Seat amid COVID-19 to Help Healthcare System Deal with Beast of Burden

How Care Management Platforms are Rethinking Population Healthcare?

Care Management Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Care Management Solutions: A Prelude

Inherent Benefits Drive Adoption

Outlook

Regional Landscape

Disease Management: Trending Segment of Care Management Solutions

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Analytics-driven Care Management Solutions Help Deliver High-Value Healthcare

Global Healthcare Data Generated: 2014, 2020, and 2025 (in exabytes)

Cloud Solutions Accelerate Care Delivery

Micro-Solutions: Pivoting Care Management to Address Evolving Needs of Healthcare

Role of AI in Care Management Gets Bigger

Artificial Intelligence to Play a Crucial Role in Chronic Care Management

Growing Awareness over Benefits of Collaborative Care Provides the Launchpad for Increased Adoption of Care Management Solutions

Digital Health Investments Exhibit Solid Trajectory in Recent Years

Select Startups in Care Management Space

US Digital Health Funding in US$ Billion: 2011-2021

Top Funded Digital Health Categories (in US$ Million): 2021

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand

Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on Healthcare: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Chronic Care Management Gains Significance amid Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Select Chronic Disease Stats:

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence: 2000-2019, 2030 and 2045

Chronic Disease Management and Associated High Costs: An Overview

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Telehealth Seeks Role in Chronic Care Management

Growing Focus on Controlling Healthcare Expenditure to Propel Demand

Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5swzux

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets