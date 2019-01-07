China Entecavir Market, 2018-2022: Market is Promising with Rising Sales Value in the Coming Years

DUBLIN, Jan 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Investigation Report on China's Entecavir Market, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In China, more than 100 billion people are chronically infected with hepatitis B virus (HBV), of which 20 million to 30 million have chronic hepatitis B. It is estimated that every year, more than 500,000 people in China die of the liver damage or liver cancer caused by chronic hepatitis B, which leads to losses of over CNY 100 billion.

Developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Entecavir is a nucleoside analogue taken by mouth. In Mar. 2005, Entecavir was approved by the FDA. Sino-American Shanghai Squibb Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s Entecavir was launched in China at the beginning of 2006 after being approved by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) at the end of 2005. Later, Chinese pharmaceutical companies launched generic Entecavir successively, which drove the growth of the market.

According to CRI's market research, the annual sales value of Entecavir increased from over CNY 30 million in 2006 to CNY 2.03 billion in 2016, and decreased slightly in 2017. Sino-American Shanghai Squibb Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s Entecavir still dominates the market. Its market share by sales value reached about 40% in 2017 but is shrinking as impacted by China-made generic drugs.

Entecavir has better and faster antiviral effect and sees less side effects and drug resistance than traditional nucleoside analogs. Having a high genetic barrier to resistance, it is a powerful and long-acting HBV inhibitor for early monotherapy. As the demand for new anti-HBV drugs is far from being met, China's Entecavir market is promising with rising sales value in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Entecavir

1.1 Indications for Entecavir

1.2 Development History of Entecavir in China

1.3 Governmental Approval for Entecavir in China



2 Sales of Entecavir in China, 2013-2017

2.1 Sales Value of Entecavir

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Entecavir

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Entecavir by Dosage Form in China, 2013-2017

2.3.1 Entecavir Capsules

2.3.2 Entecavir Tablets



3 Analysis on Major Entecavir Manufacturers in China, 2013-2017

3.1 Analysis on Market Share of Major Entecavir Manufacturers

3.1.1 Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Market Share by Sales Volume

3.2 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.'s Entecavir in China

3.3 Sino-American Shanghai Squibb Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Sino-American Shanghai Squibb Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s Entecavir in China

3.4 Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.5 Suzhou Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.6 Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



4 Prices of Entecavir in China, 2017-2018

4.1 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Runzhong)

4.2 Sino-American Shanghai Squibb Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Baraclude)

4.3 Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Weiliqing)

4.4 Suzhou Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Leiyide)

4.5 Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Enganding)



5 Prospect of China's Entecavir Market, 2018-2022

5.1 Factors Influencing Development of China's Entecavir Market

5.2 Forecast on Size of China's Entecavir Market

5.3 Forecast on Trend of China's Entecavir Market



