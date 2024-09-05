China Everything recently released a short video 'A shared path to modernization'

News provided by

China Everything

Sep 05, 2024, 06:30 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Everything recently released a short video titled "A shared path to modernization," which tells the story of fruitful China-Africa cooperation and the everlasting friendship between the Chinese and African peoples.

China, the world's largest developing country, and Africa, the continent with the largest concentration of developing countries, are closely linked by common development aspirations.

Continue Reading
China Everything - A shared path to modernization
China Everything - A shared path to modernization

More than 2.8 billion Chinese and African people have joined hands in realizing modernization, from infrastructure to economic and trade exchanges, industrial upgrades to digital innovation, green development, public health cooperation and more. Together, they have written a new chapter of unity, worked toward common goals and embarked on a unique path of win-win cooperation.

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation is being held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. Themed "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future," the summit will bring together the leadership of China and African countries to celebrate friendship, chart the way forward for cooperation and embark on a new journey toward modernization.

Contact: Derek 
Tel.: 008610-65367260 
E-mail: [email protected]

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/D-FVzLXtbvM?si=9_0BG7OGqYex0QHa 

SOURCE China Everything

Also from this source

Característica de Todo China：¿Cómo ha cambiado el mundo la Iniciativa de la Franja y la Ruta?

Característica de Todo China：¿Cómo ha cambiado el mundo la Iniciativa de la Franja y la Ruta?

En la última década, el mundo ha estado más conectado y relacionado que nunca desde diferentes dimensiones. Surgida hace 10 años, la Iniciativa de la ...
China Everything's Feature: How Has the BRI Changed the World?

China Everything's Feature: How Has the BRI Changed the World?

Over the past decade, the world has never been more connected and related from different dimensions. Launched 10 years ago, the Belt and Road (BRI)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trade Show News

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics