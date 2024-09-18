China eyes multiple records as it hosts the FDI World Dental Congress in Shanghai in 2025

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China is set to host the FDI World Dental Congress Shanghai 2025 (FDIWDC25) from September 9-12, 2025. The event will feature a major international congress and an extensive exhibition, both expected to be record-setting in their scope and impact. Spanning 60,000 square meters, the venue will accommodate over 700 international and Chinese exhibitors. Following successful editions in San Francisco, Sydney, and Istanbul, China's dynamic dental market and rapid industry growth make it an ideal destination for this prestigious global gathering. This event offers a prime platform for engaging with Chinese dental professionals, and provides international attendees opportunities to explore cutting-edge technologies and digital innovations from local suppliers.

China: The Emerging Giant in Global Oral Care

China's emphasis on health has evolved significantly in recent years, particularly in oral care, positioning it as a key growth market in the global healthcare landscape. In 2023, the scale of China's oral care industry reached approx. 49.15 billion yuan. Even niche products like mouthwash are becoming essential items. The trend is supported by a rising number of consumers investing in premium products and services.

Fuelling Innovation and Demand

China's dental sector is rapidly expanding, supported by both public and private healthcare initiatives. Major dental hospitals in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Xi'an, Chengdu, and Wuhan integrate diagnosis, treatment, research, and education.

The private sector is also thriving, with over 120,000 private dental hospitals and clinics across the country. However, the number still falls short of meeting the growing demand. As the sector continues to develop, there is a clear need for more and improved dental products and services. Leading Chinese companies like Bondent, Upcera, and Zumax are driving innovation in orthodontics, implants, dental digitalisation, and prosthodontics. Their competitive pricing and high-quality offerings are earning international acclaim. Global brands such as Straumann and Solventum are also expanding their reach in China, targeting markets beyond first-tier cities.

FDIWDC25, Where East Meets West

FDIWDC25 will host professionals from over 130 countries at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. The exhibition will serve as a platform for Chinese companies to showcase high-quality products at competitive prices, demonstrating innovation and strengthening their global presence.

International companies will also present innovative dental products and technologies, offering an exceptional learning experience for professionals across China.

Join the Global Dental Community at FDIWDC25

FDIWDC25 promises to be a dynamic event, featuring over 100 CE-accredited academic sessions, 300 international and domestic speakers, and a vast 60,000 square exhibition area hosting more than 700 exhibitors. The event provides a perfect opportunity for dental professionals to network, learn, and shape the future of oral health.

For more information: https://2025.world-dental-congress.org/En

About FDI:

FDI is the leading global voice for the dental profession and envisions a world with optimal oral health. It serves as the principal representative body for over 1 million dentists worldwide, comprising close to 200 member associations and specialist groups from more than 130 countries.

SOURCE FDI World Dental Congress Shanghai 2025