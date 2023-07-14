China Fitness Market Outlook Analysis Report (2023 to 2027): Featuring Tera Wellness, LA Fitness, Equinox, Impulse & More

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Fitness Market Outlook to 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's fitness industry has been witnessing remarkable growth, projected to sustain a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022P to 2027F. The surge in the popularity of exercise and the widespread adoption of the internet, particularly among the younger generation, have played a pivotal role in driving this upward trajectory.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

The report delves into key trends observed across different market segments, highlighting fascinating insights:

Gender Trends: Chinese women are increasingly enrolling in fitness classes and personal training sessions at gyms, surpassing their male counterparts. In 2021, female customers dominated such memberships, indicating a significant market opportunity.

Regional Dynamics: First-tier cities like Beijing and Shanghai boast a vibrant community of sports and fitness enthusiasts. The rise of health-conscious influencers has fueled a mass adoption of fitness trends, with the younger population embracing exercising as an essential lifestyle choice.

The report concludes with future market projections for each market segment, accompanied by expert recommendations. Additionally, it includes a comprehensive competitive analysis, shedding light on major players.

A selection of Companies Mentioned in this report includes:

Miracle Fitness

Impulse

Tera Wellness

LA Fitness

Life Time Fitness

24 Hour Fitness

Anytime Fitness

Equinox

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Country Overview of China



3. Overview and Genesis of the Fitness Market In China

3.1 Ecosystem of China Fitness Market

3.2 Business Cycle of China Fitness Market

3.3 Timeline of Major Players in China's Fitness Market

3.4 Value Chain Analysis of China Fitness Market

3.5 China Fitness Market Sizing, 2017- 2022P



4. Market Segmentations of Fitness Market in China, 2017-2022P

4.1 China Fitness Market Segmentation by Market Structure

4.2 China Fitness Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream

4.3 China Fitness Market Segmentation by Subscription

4.4 China Fitness Market Segmentation by Gender

4.5 China Fitness Market Segmentation by Region



5. Snapshots on different Fitness Market in China



6. Industrial Analysis of the Fitness Market in China

6.1 SWOT Analysis of China Fitness Market

6.2 Growth Drivers of China Fitness Market

6.3 Government Regulations of China's Fitness Market

6.4 Trends and Developments of China Fitness Market

6.5 Challenges in China's Fitness Market



7. End User Analysis of the Fitness Market in China



8. Competitive Analysis of the Fitness Market in China

8.1 Market Share of Major Players in China Fitness Market, 2022P

8.2 Cross Comparison of Major Players in China's Fitness Market



9. Future Outlook and Projections of Fitness Market in China, 2022P-2027F

9.1 Future Market Sizing Analysis of China Fitness Market, 2022P-2027F

9.2 China Fitness Market Segmentation by Market Structure

9.3 China Fitness Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream

9.4 China Fitness Market Segmentation by Subscription

9.5 China Fitness Market Segmentation by Gender

9.6 China Fitness Market Segmentation by Region



10. Analyst Recommendations



11. Research Methodology

