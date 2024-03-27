China Gaming Market size to record USD 22.52 bn growth from 2024-2028, Rise of cloud gaming services in China is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gaming market in china size is estimated to grow by USD 22.52 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period. In China, cloud gaming services expand gaming accessibility, allowing users to stream high-quality games to various devices using a stable Internet connection. Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming offers a vast library of games, fostering inclusivity and diversity. Key players include Riot Games, NetEas Games, Tencent, and international companies like Meta Platforms and Facebook. E-sports teams like G2 E-sports and T1 participate, with games like League of Legends, Honor of Kings, and Peacekeeper Elite popular. Cloud infrastructure from cable operators and tech giants like ByteDance and Alipay support this growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gaming Market in China 2024-2028

Innovation Sparks Market Growth

The Chinese gaming industry is experiencing significant globalization efforts, with cloud computing playing a pivotal role in making gaming more accessible. DOCSIS 3 technology enables stable Internet connections for cloud gaming, allowing users to stream games on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and low-end PCs. International companies like Microsoft Corp (Xbox Cloud Gaming) and Chinese gaming vendors, such as Riot Games (League of Legends), NetEase Games (Honor of Kings, Peacekeeper Elite), and Tencent Games, offer vast libraries of games to millions of players worldwide. eSports teams, like G2 E-sports and T1, compete on global stages, fostering inclusivity and diversity. Meta Platforms (Facebook), ByteDance, and Pico VR are also investing in the Chinese gaming market, offering innovative gaming experiences. Alipay, the Chinese payment platform, facilitates transactions. The Game Working Committee regulates the industry, while cable operators invest in cloud infrastructure for console gaming and mobile platforms. Mini-games and eSports continue to dominate the Chinese gaming landscape, with popular titles like League of Legends, Honor of Kings, and Peacekeeper Elite attracting professional players' teams and international audiences. The Beijing Central Axis is a hub for gaming innovation, with companies focusing on computing, storage, and communication resources to enhance gaming experiences.

Addressing Challenges

The Chinese Gaming Industry, led by eSports, is a USD 116.16 billion market, with international companies and Chinese gaming vendors collaborating to cater to professional players' teams. Tencent Games, Beijing Central Axis, and others dominate the scene, offering mini-games, console gaming, and mobile platforms. Tencent, NetEase, Lilith Games, FunPlus, Lingxi Games focus on game R&D, utilizing cloud infrastructure for computing, storage, and communication resources. SensorTower's TOP100 list highlights the success of these companies. Cloud hosting services like Ucloud, Kalydo, and Chi Yu games integrate 5G technology, enabling cloud gaming through IPTV and mobile internet. Microtransactions, DLC, and subscription-based models thrive, with 5G connections enhancing gaming experiences. The industry faces cybersecurity challenges, but innovations in cloud gaming (CloudUnion), VR integration, and cybersecurity solutions continue to advance.

Market Report Growth Review

In China, the eSports market is thriving, with international companies investing heavily in professional players' teams. Tencent Games, a leading player in this space, is based in Beijing Central Axis, where game Research and Development (R&D) and cloud hosting services are prioritized. Tencent's offerings span mini-games to console gaming and mobile platforms, making it a dominant force in the mobile games segment. Cable operators collaborate with Tencent to provide seamless communication resources, ensuring optimal gaming experiences. With the need for advanced computing, storage, and communication resources, Tencent's cloud infrastructure is crucial for the industry's growth. According to SensorTower, the market's revenue is projected to continue rising, underscoring the significance of China's eSports sector.

Market Research Overview

The Chinese gaming market is a significant component of the global gaming industry. With a large and growing consumer base, China is home to numerous gaming companies and publishers. The market comprises console games, PC games, mobile games, and online games. Companies like Tencent, NetEase, and Alibaba dominate the sector, offering popular titles such as Honor of Kings, Peacekeeper Elite, and PUBG Mobile. The Chinese government regulates the industry through strict censorship and licensing requirements. In 2020, the market size was estimated to be around USD37.9 billion, with a projected CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth is driven by factors like increasing internet penetration, rising disposable income, and the popularity of eSports. The Chinese gaming industry is a dynamic and lucrative sector, offering opportunities for innovation and investment.

Key Companies

Gaming Market in China is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Gaming Market in China report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including BANDAI NAMCO Europe S.A.S, Beijing Elex Technology Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Kunlun Wanwei Technology Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Perfect World Entertainment Inc., SEGA SAMMY CREATION INC., Shanda, Sony Group Corp., Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Virtuos, 37 Interactive Entertainment

Market Segmentation

This Gaming Market in China report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Casual gaming, Professional gaming) Device (Mobile, Gaming console, PC) Platform (Online, Offline) Geography (APAC)

Market Segmentation by Type

The Chinese gaming market continues to evolve, with cloud gaming platforms like CloudUnion and Kalydo leading the charge. IPTV integration and 5G connections enhance the gaming experience, driving mobile gaming revenue to new heights. International presence is a growing trend, with companies like Chi Yu Games, Riot Games, and NetEas Games expanding their reach. Microtransactions and DLC fuel revenue, while subscription-based models offer flexibility. eSports and VR integration are key areas of focus, with globalization efforts bringing in international players and teams from organizations like G2 E-sports, T1, Meta Platforms, and Facebook. Domestic hits like League of Legends, Honor of Kings, Peacekeeper Elite, and Dunk City Dynasty dominate the scene, with Alipay facilitating transactions. The Game Working Committee regulates the industry, ensuring compliance with DOCSIS 3 and cloud computing standards. BytesDance's Pico VR and Meta Platforms' Facebook Gaming further expand the market, offering new opportunities for growth.

