China General Chamber of Commerce - USA to Host Virtual Lunar New Year of the Ox Gala Celebrating "New Beginnings" in 2021

XU Chen, Chairman of CGCC and President & CEO of Bank of China U.S.A., expressed his enthusiasm, "The 'ox' is a symbol of honesty, reliability, and perseverance in Asian cultures. This year, we are grateful that we are still able to connect online for this special Gala, celebrating the Lunar New Year of the Ox, strengthening our partnerships, and making a toast to all the exciting "new beginnings" that 2021 brings."

During the 2021 Lunar New Year Gala, CGCC will present the Goodwill Ambassador for China-U.S. Exchange Award to Mr. Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Chubb, for his active promotion of U.S.- China cooperation at all levels and his commitment to advocating for productive business collaboration between the two nations. This year's International Leadership Award will honor Mr. Haijiang Zhou, Chairman and CEO of HOdo Group, for his significant contributions to promote high industry standards, improve the business environment, and fulfill social responsibilities. The Chamber will also present 15 Chinese member companies with the Outstanding Community Contribution Award for their dedicated work with CGCC and CGCC Foundation in leveraging their resources, expertise, and talents to make a positive impact in assisting customers, employees, and the larger community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With an optimistic and prosperous year of the Ox around the corner, prominent leaders and close friends from the U.S.-China business communities, including Former U.S. Ambassadors to China Max Baucus and Terry Branstad, CEO of the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress (FMC) Pete M. Weichlein, CEO of the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) Jim Sutter, Regional Director of the USSEC Greater China Xiaoping ZHANG, Founder and CEO of Blackstone Stephen Schwarzman and executives from Coca-Cola, The Boeing Company, JPMorgan, EY and many Chinese companies in the U.S., will join the Chamber in greeting longtime friends, offering new year wishes, and sharing thoughts on the "New Beginnings" of the U.S.-China business and economic relationship.

About CGCC

Founded in 2005, China General Chamber of Commerce – USA ("CGCC") has been recognized as the largest and most influential non-profit organization representing Chinese enterprises in the U.S. As an independent, non-partisan, non-governmental chamber of commerce, CGCC provides a broad range of programs, services, and resources to over a thousand multinational members across the U.S., with a mission to create value, generate economic growth, and enhance cooperation between the U.S. and Chinese business communities.

About CGCC Foundation

Established in 2014, CGCC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. The mission of CGCC Foundation is to deepen mutual understanding and cooperation between the United States and China through research, public charity and engagement in economic, cultural and social exchanges.

