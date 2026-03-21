China Gifts | Qingyang sachets: Sewing all the way to Paris

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chinadaily.com.cn

Mar 21, 2026, 22:48 ET

BEIJING, March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn：

What happens when Chinese fragrance meets French elegance?

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Qingyang sachets from China have crossed oceans and won over Parisians with their appealing philosophy. The gourd-shaped sachet whispers fortune and prosperity while the persimmon-formed one promises that good things are on the way.

Worn on clothing or placed at home, these sachets travel easily between body and space. Every stitch carries more than good wishes. It carries a story of love, warmth and heritage.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

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