China Glass Fiber Market Competitive Analysis 2024-2030 - Innovation Trends are Focused on Ultra-high Modulus Glass Fiber and Glass Fiber Based Composites Parts Using 3D Technology

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Glass Fiber Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the Chinese glass fiber market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipes and tanks, construction, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods end uses. The Chinese glass fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5% 2023 to 2030.

The major driver for market growth is high demand of glass fiber in electrical and electronics segment specially for printed circuit boards where glass fiber are used in manufacturing of parts and support in rising trend of miniaturization and compact with portable devices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the Chinese glass fiber industry, includes innovation trends focused on ultra-high modulus glass fiber and glass fiber based composites part using 3D technology.

Chinese Glass Fiber Market Insight

Construction is forecast to remain the largest end use by value and volume over the forecast period due to the increasing renovation and construction activity in China . Aerospace segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

. Aerospace segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period. E/ECR-glass fiber is expected to remain the largest fiber type segment by value and volume over the forecast period due to its increasing use in various industries for its properties like strength, electrical resistance, and higher acid corrosion resistance made with calcium aluminosilicates.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Chinese glass fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (KT)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Chinese glass fiber market size by various segments, such as end use, manufacturing process, fiber type, and product type in terms of value and volume.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use, manufacturing process, fiber type, and product type for the Chinese glass fiber market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the Chinese glass fiber market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies Chinese glass fiber companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the Chinese glass fiber companies profiled in this report includes.

China Jushi Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Polycomp International

Owens Corning

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Sichuan Weibo. Co., Ltd.

Shandong Fiberglass Group

Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass

Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials

This report answers the following key questions

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Chinese glass fiber market by end use (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipes and tanks, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others), manufacturing process (hand layup, spray-up, resin infusion, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, filament winding, prepreg layup, and others), fiber type (E/ECR-glass fiber, S-glass fiber, and other glass fibers), and product type (single-end roving, multi-end roving, chopped strand mat, fabrics, continuous filament mat, chopped strand, and other product types)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

What are the business risks and threats to the market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Chinese Glass Fiber Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Chinese Glass Fiber Market Trends and Forecast

3.3 Chinese Glass Fiber Market by End Use

3.3.1: Transportation

3.3.2: Marine

3.3.3: Wind Energy

3.3.4: Aerospace

3.3.5: Pipes and Tanks

3.3.6: Construction

3.3.7: Electrical and Electronics

3.3.8: Consumer Goods

3.3.9: Other End Uses

3.4: Chinese Glass Fiber Market by Manufacturing Process

3.4.1: Hand Lay-Up

3.4.2: Spray Up

3.4.3: Resin Infusion

3.4.4: Pultrusion

3.4.5: Injection Molding

3.4.6: Compression Molding

3.4.7: Filament Winding

3.4.8: Prepreg Layup

3.4.9: Other Manufacturing Processes

3.5: Chinese Glass Fiber Market by Fiber Type

3.5.1: E/ECR-Glass Fiber

3.5.2: S-Glass Fiber

3.5.3: Others

3.6: Chinese Glass Fiber Market by Product Type

3.6.1: Dry Use Chopped Strand

3.6.2: Single-End Roving

3.6.3: Multi-End Roving

3.6.4: Yarn

3.6.5: Continuous Filament Mat



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Operational Integration

4.3: Geographical Reach

4.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.2: Emerging Trends in the Chinese Glass Fiber Market

5.3: Strategic Analysis

5.3.1: New Product Development

5.3.2: Mergers and Acquisitions



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

6.1: China Jushi Co., Ltd.

6.2: Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

6.3: Owens Corning

6.4: Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

6.5: Sichuan Weibo. Co., Ltd.

6.6: Shandong Fiberglass Group Corporation

6.7: Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass

6.8: Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fkqgyq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets