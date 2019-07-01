China Hotel Market Report 2019-2023: China have Lured Multinational Hotels, Including the World's Leading Hotel Chains to its $136 Bn Market
Jul 01, 2019, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Hotel Market & Forecast by Type (High End, Mid Scale, Budget), Platform (Online, Offline), City, Hotel, Numbers (Up-Scale Hotel, Mid-Scale & Budget Hotel, Total)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The China Hotel Market is expected to be USD 136 Billion (Yuan 938 Billion) by the end of the year 2023.
China Hotel Market has grown significantly in recent years and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period as well. With political and social stability, rapid economic growth, and the vast population base and natural resources, China have lured many multinational hotels, including the world's leading hotel chains to its potentially huge market.
With an estimated nearly 130 million of annual tourists arrival by the year 2020, the People's Republic of China will be the world's number one tourist destination; offering significant opportunities to the China Hotel Industry. Also; the number of Chinese inbound visitors also has grown affluent who are travelling more within the country also boosting the growth of China Hotel Market.
Growing China's economy is encouraging more internal business travel, and these travellers need a hotel for their accommodation. Concomitantly, the Chinese government has also boosted holiday travel by releasing travel restrictions and further has introduced a five day work week, which offers generous vacation time.
China Hotel Market is expanding further to meet the growing demand from both domestic and international travellers. China's own hotel companies are comparatively small and immature when compared to foreign multinational companies. So, these domestic companies are increasingly acquiring hotel management contracts from foreign multinational hotel companies to get higher brand recognition and more profound local expertise to serve visitors better.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Growth Drivers
4.1 Rising Disposable Income
4.2 Growing China's Middle Class
4.3 Increasing inbound tourists in China
5. Challenges
5.1 Rising Labor Cost in China
5.2 Supply and Demand Gap in China Hotel Industry
5.3 Cultural and Language Differences
6. Opportunities
7. China Hotel Market
8. Share - China Hotel Analysis
8.1 Hotel Type Market
8.2 Hotel Type Volume
8.3 Ordering Platform
9. Hotel Type - China Hotel Market
9.1 High-End Hotel Market
9.2 Mid Scale Hotel Marketa
9.3 Budget Hotel Market
10. Ordering Platform - China Hotel Market
10.1 Online Hotel Market
10.2 Offline Hotel Market
11. Numbers - China Hotel Analysis
11.1 Up-Scale Hotel Numbers
11.2 Mid-Scale & Budget Hotel Numbers
11.3 Total Hotels Numbers
12. Beijing - Five Star Hotel Status
12.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)
12.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
12.3 Occupancy Rate
12.4 Room Stock
12.5 International Visitors in City
13. Shanghai - Five Star Hotel Status
13.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)
13.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
13.3 Occupancy Rate
13.4 Room Stock
13.5 International Visitors in City
14. Guangzhou - Five Star Hotel Status
14.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)
14.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
14.3 Occupancy Rate
14.4 Room Stock
14.5 International Visitors in City
15. Shenzhen - Five Star Hotel Status
15.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)
15.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
15.3 Occupancy Rate
15.4 Room Stock
15.5 International Visitors in City
16. Chongqing - Five Star Hotel Status
16.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)
16.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
16.3 Occupancy Rate
16.4 Room Stock
16.5 International Visitors in City
17. Chengdu - Five Star Hotel Status
17.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)
17.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
17.3 Occupancy Rate
18. Tianjin - Five Star Hotel Status
18.1 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)
18.2 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
18.3 Occupancy Rate
19. Mergers and Acquisitions
19.1 Joint Ventures
19.1.1 Hyatt Hotel with Homeinns Hotel Group
19.1.2 Starwood Capital with China's Shimao Property Holdings
19.2 Collaborations and Agreements
19.2.1 Collaborations and Agreements with Ctrip.com and Millennium
19.3 Investment
19.3.1 China's hotel investors set sights on domestic expansion
19.3.2 China Hotel Industry Investment plan By Government
20. Hotel/Company Revenue
20.1 Huazhu Hotels Group Ltd
20.2 Zhejiang New Century Hotel Management Co. Limited
20.3 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited
20.4 Jinmao Hotel
20.5 Ctrip
