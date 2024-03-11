China Ice Cream Market Report 2024-2030: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Ice Cream Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Ice Cream Market is projected to be valued at around US$ 27.59 Billion by 2030 is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 6.24% between 2024 and 2030

Shifting customer options in China exhibit a growing demand for particular and premium ice cream flavors, moving beyond conventional options. The outcomes of rapid urbanization concentrate populations in metropolises, providing clean access to ice cream through numerous stores. E-commerce platforms like Alibaba have transformed ice cream intake, offering convenient online shopping options and tempting customers with various flavors through livestreaming.



The ice cream market in China is diversifying with features like minibars, rolls, and sorbets to cater to various choices. Local manufacturers infuse cultural influences, creating distinct flavors and textures for an experience of identity and market exhilaration. Take-home alternatives consist of tubs for scooping, multi-packs for gatherings, and bulk for business use. Artisanal offerings like Italian-inspired gelato and dairy-free sorbets appeal to discerning tastes. Niche classes like plant-based, sugar-free, and functional ice cream meet distinctive dietary wishes, reflecting the market's enlargement and addition to well-being developments in China. Hence, the worth of the China ice cream market was US$ 18.06 Billion in 2023.



In various sectors, which include ice cream, Chinese customers encompass luxury. High-end manufacturers with top-rate ingredients and particular flavors are gaining recognition, fostering loyalty, and propelling massive revenue. Through AR-powered parlors, AI-pushed taste recommendations, and social media ripening, technology shapes the future of ice cream consumption.

Innovative designs and anointed "good-looking ice creams" have a considerable reputation online, with Chinese Gen-Z clients fueling the hype on structures like Xiaohongshu. This user-generated content accelerates market innovation, prompting dairy and snack manufacturers to be conscious of merchandise with incredible designs and wholesome factors to satisfy the evolving opportunities of Chinese clients.



The impulse section leads the market, catering to the quick-paced lives of Chinese consumers

With growing urbanization and busy schedules, people are searching for brief and satisfying snacks. Impulse ice cream products offer immediate gratification, making them perfect picks for impulse purchases and satisfying cravings. Also, its accessibility in numerous stores and affordability contribute to its massive recognition among customers of every age in China.



Due to its extensive enchantment and versatility, vanilla keeps its reputation as a familiar taste in the China ice cream market



As a timeless class, vanilla has a familiar and comforting flavor that appeals to a vast spectrum of customers across exclusive age groups and cultural backgrounds. Its neutral taste profile is a flexible base for numerous toppings, blend-ins, and flavor combinations, considering countless customization options. Furthermore, vanilla's collaboration with top-class brands complements its recognition among discerning consumers searching for indulgent and satisfying ice cream experiences, solidifying its role as a staple taste in the China ice cream market.



Tweens and early teens are significant in the China ice cream market



The market share of tweens and early teens is expanding. As they pass from childhood to formative years, these customers desire independence in their food alternatives and gravitate towards indulgent treats, including ice cream. Furthermore, the enchantment of ice cream as a fun and social snack aligns with this demographic's novelty-seeking and peer-approval dispositions. Advertising campaigns focused on tweens and early teens leverage tendencies, flavors, and packaging that align with their alternatives, reinforcing their effect on driving developments in ice cream intake patterns in China.



Cones and cups dominate the China ice cream market



Cones offer a convenient, handheld snack option for on-the-go lifestyles, catering to China's fast-paced culture. Similarly, cups offer a transportable yet controlled serving, making them best for various consumption settings. These features accommodate many flavors and toppings, improving the general ice cream delight. Furthermore, the popularity of cones and cups is propelled by their widespread availability in various stores, ranging from street vendors to supermarkets, ensuring accessibility and contributing to their dominance in the China ice cream market.



Supermarkets and hypermarkets are pivotal in expediting the increase of the China ice cream market



The supermarket and hypermarkets is expected to grow in the market share. Supermarkets and hypermarkets in China are driving the consumption of ice cream and leading to innovations in the industry. These retail giants offer prominent product selections, which include numerous ice cream manufacturers, flavors, and formats, catering to various customer options. Their vast distribution network guarantees accessibility to a considerable patron base throughout urban and rural regions. Moreover, supermarkets and hypermarkets leverage promotional strategies, discounts, and special offers to draw customers and improve sales.



East China is scooping up a sweet spot in the China ice cream market



East China is witnessing an increase in the China ice cream market. This location, encompassing economically vibrant towns like Shanghai and Hangzhou, boasts a vast populace with rising disposable incomes, resulting in multiplied spending on indulgent treats like ice cream. Moreover, East China's urbanization and modernization have led to the proliferation of supermarkets, comfort shops, and distinctive dessert shops, imparting smooth access to a diverse variety of ice cream merchandise.

Further, the area's various culinary landscapes and openness to global influences have fueled the demand for modern flavors and premium services, contributing to its increase in the ice cream market.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Meiji co ltd.

General Mills Inc .

. Yili Group

Unilever Group

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestle SA

Scope of the Report

Product Type - China Ice Cream Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Artisanal

Impulse

Take Home

Flavor Type - China Ice Cream Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Vanilla

Chocolate

Fruit

Others

Age-group - China Ice Cream Market breakup in 7 viewpoints:

Kids & Babies

Tweens & Early Teens

Early Young Adults

Older Young Adults

Pre-Mid-Lifers

Mid-Lifers

Older Consumers

Category - China Ice Cream Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Sticks/Bars

Cones & Cups

Tubs & Bricks

Others

Distribution Channel - China Ice Cream Market breakup in 5 viewpoints:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Specialist Retailers

Online Retail Stores

Others

Region - China Ice Cream Market breakup in 6 viewpoints:

East China

South China

North China

West China

Central China

Northeast China

