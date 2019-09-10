China In-Vitro Diagnostics Market 2019-2023 - Growth Opportunities, Regulatory Developments, Strategic Imperatives

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chinese In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Insight, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market in China shows strong growth potential in several segments. Market growth is set to be driven by the growing volume of tests, rather than the higher price of testing solutions in traditional segments and the popularization of advanced testing technology in emerging segments. In the context of the reform in public hospitals, the IVD industry is the direct beneficiary of the drug price policy and is expected to acquire strong growth potential in the long run.



On the supply side, foreign companies are dominating the high-end market by leveraging their technical advantage to develop closed-end systems for their automatic analyzers. However, owing to their lack of input on distribution channels and their high-priced products, they are likely to find it difficult to penetrate the lower-end hospitals in the short term.



The IVD market in China presents a diversified growth potential for the different tiers of competitors: domestic participants gain from the growth momentum for the low-end market, whereas leading foreign manufacturers dominate the high-end market, which is expected to become the new emerging market along with ever-improving localized services to meet various demands. The mid-to-low-end market is crowded with local participants, leading to fierce competition.



China is currently facing a severe shortage of anatomic pathologists, which blocks patients' access to quality care. The relatively small number of pathologists are often overworked. Moreover, the penetration of IVD devices has been on the lower side. China has not yet issued a regulation on management standards for independent clinical laboratories. This leads to each laboratory developing its own standards that are not uniform and providing a narrow scope of services (which is not in line with accepted clinical laboratory standards).

Overall, the substitution devices developed by local companies are the most important factor in increasing the IVD market size, as it improves the accessibility of lower-end hospitals to advanced IVD technologies, boosting their need to update IVD products.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key healthcare trends that can impact the Chinese IVD market?

What are the drivers and restraints impacting market growth?

What are the unmet needs and opportunities for the existing and emerging participants?

What are the segment shares of key market participants?

How are companies dealing with market challenges?

What are the future trends and forecast scenario for IVD in China ?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Chinese IVD Market Attractiveness Matrix by Segment

2. Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

3. Chinese IVD Market - An Overview

Market Overview

Chinese IVD Market - Market Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

4. Competitive Environment



5. Growth Opportunities and Regulatory Consideration (Top 3 Segments) - Chinese IVD Market

Growth Opportunities in Clinical Diagnostics

Regulatory Developments in China

Strategic Imperatives for IVD Vendors

6. Immunochemistry - Segment Breakdown

Opportunities and Challenges - Digitalization of Distribution Channels

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share Analysis

7. Molecular Diagnostics - Segment Breakdown

8. POCT - Segment Breakdown

9. Top Predictions and Conclusion

Top Predictions for the Chinese IVD Market

Key Conclusion

10. Appendix - Chinese IVD Market

Timeline of Key Reforms Driving Private Sector Participation

Health Insurance Programs in China - An Overview

- An Overview Healthy China 2020 Initiative - An Overview

2020 Initiative - An Overview Total Healthcare Spending in China

Encouraging Private Foreign Investments in China's Hospital System

Hospital System Allowing Physicians to Practice at Multiple Sites

Allowing Public Hospital Patients to be Treated in Private Hospitals

Providing Structured Guidelines for Medical Devices and Clinical Tests

Market Attractiveness - Key Parameters

List of Exhibits

