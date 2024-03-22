China In-Vitro Fertilization Market Analysis Report 2024: Delayed Motherhood and Liberalization of IVF Centers to Propel Demand - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China In-Vitro Fertilization Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China IVF Market is forecasted to be priced at around US$ 9.04 Billion by 2030 from US$ 5.37 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.72% during 2024-2030

China is undergoing a significant population decline and is taking urgent measures to deal with it. As a strategy for this problem, China might plan to liberalize in-vitro fertility (IVF) remedy centers. This move is anticipated to boost demand for fertility remedies across the country. IVF is a go-to method for couples experiencing fertility troubles and looking to have a biological infant. It includes a specific process presented by specialized clinics and has proven surprisingly successful.

Economic improvement has fueled a terrific increase in the China in-vitro Fertilization (IVF) market. Rising affluence has led to lifestyle modifications, along with delayed childbearing and expanded infertility rates because of age-associated elements. As a result, the need for fertility remedies like IVF has surged. Moreover, improved healthcare infrastructure and rising consciousness about infertility treatments have made IVF extra accessible. With a growing middle class and authorities' help with reproductive fitness services, Chinese economic prosperity continues to force the growth of the IVF market in China.

The increasing age of first-time mothers contributes considerably to the rise of the China IVF market. Delayed motherhood is associated with higher infertility rates, propelling the demand for assisted reproductive technology like IVF. As more women face challenges conceiving, obviously because of age-associated factors, they turn to IVF for fertility assistance. This trend underscores the significance of IVF in addressing the desires of older mothers and propelling the enlargement of the fertility market in China.

China has promised to construct at least one establishment offering In Vitro Fertilization (I.V.F.) for every 2.3 to 3 million people by 2025. Currently, 539 medical organizations and 27 sperm banks have agreed to carry out helped reproductive technology. Each year, these facilities deliver more than a million cycles of I.V.F. and other assisted fertility services, resulting in about 300,000 babies being conceived. These measures are effective practices to help couples who want to have children. If China can cost-effectively deliver the services, it could be an instance for other nations encountering similar infertility challenges.

Donor eggs are becoming increasingly popular in China for in vitro fertilization (IVF)

This is because of increasing maternal age and declining fertility rates. With superior age linked to diminished egg quality and higher infertility rates, couples opt for donor eggs to enhance their possibilities of conception. Moreover, cultural norms emphasizing biological offspring and societal expectations for parenthood drive the demand for donor egg remedies, making it a distinguished preference within the China IVF market.

It is possible that disposable devices are being widely used in the IVF market in China

Disposable devices are predicted to be among the instruments used considerably in the China In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market. This is due to the heightened consciousness of infection control, stringent hygiene requirements, and the benefit of one-time use. Using disposable contraptions eliminates the need for sterilization, saving time and aids. Furthermore, the elevated use of disposable devices aligns with the developing emphasis on patient safety and contamination prevention in healthcare settings. Therefore, professionals in the China IVF market can effectively utilize disposable devices.

ICSI IVF is expected to be one of the most widely used methods in the China In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market

ICSI IVF is foreseen to be among the considerably utilized processes in the China In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market. This is due to its effectiveness in addressing male infertility problems. With a rising prevalence of male aspect infertility and elevated awareness about assisted reproductive technologies, ICSI IVF gives a promising solution. This system involves the direct injection of a single sperm into an egg, bypassing natural limitations to fertilization. As demand for fertility remedies grows and couples seek answers to conception challenges, ICSI IVF emerges as a favored option, expediting its extensive use in the in-vitro fertilization market.

China IVF market might see a notable rise in the use of fertility clinics

Fertility clinics are projected to experience a considerable increase in utilization in the China In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market. The factors for growth encompass rising infertility rates, growing attention to fertility treatments, and improvements in reproductive technology. As more couples are trying to find specialized care and customized treatment plans to cope with their fertility issues, the demand for offerings provided by fertility clinics is predicted to surge. Consequently, fertility clinics are poised to develop customers within the IVF market substantially.

Company Analysis:

1. Vitrolife

2. Cloudnine

3. Nova IVI Fertility

4. Monash IVF

5. Maria Fertility Hospital

6. Bangkok Fertility Center

7. EMD Serono, Inc.

Treatment Types - China In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

1. Fresh Embryo

2. Frozen Embryo

3. Donor Egg

4. Others

Instrument - China In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

1. Culture Media

2. Disposable Devices

3. Capital Equipment

Procedure - China In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

1. ICSI IVF

2. Non-ICSI IVF

3. IUI Canada

End-User - China In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

1. Fertility Clinics

2. Hospitals

3. Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/480i1l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets