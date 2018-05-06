China Interdye 2018 Concludes Successfully

A robust roster of leading domestic and international firms participated in the exhibitions, with International giants Tanatex, Huntsman, Yorkshire, and domestic leaders Zhejiang Longsheng Group, Zhejiang Runtu, Hangzhou Jihua Group, among others, expressing high praise. Delegations of exhibitors from India and Korea also increased participation. In addition, opinion leaders from many industry associations, including China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Association, China National Textile and Apparel Council, Council for the Promotion Of International Trade Shanghai, China Dyeing and Printing Association, China Cotton Textile Association, China Knitting Industrial Association, and China Dyestuff Industry Association's Organic Pigment Professional Committee, Additives Professional Committee and Masterbatch Professional Committee visited the event.

Several important launch events, forums, seminars, new product conferences, industry conferences and annual meetings were held concurrently during the exhibitions. Two events of note were the launch ceremony for the i7colors E-commerce Online Platform which took place at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, North Hall, and the press conference for Zhichuan Eco Net which was held within China Interdye. The combination of exhibitions and meetings promoted the ongoing transformation of the global dyeing and chemical industry.

Next year, China Interdye will be held again in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center from April 10th to 12th. Registration has now opened for Interdye Asia, the sister fair of China Interdye, taking place from November 21th to 24th at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center in Vietnam. The event provides an exchange platform for China's dyestuff industry to further accelerate the ongoing transformation, and help the Asian dyestuff industry to boom. To register, please contact with Mr. Zack:: +86-21-6279-2828.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-interdye-2018-concludes-successfully-300643350.html

SOURCE Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.siec-ccpit.com

