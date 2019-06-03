China International Capital Corporation Expands U.S. Investment Banking Advisory Business

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CICC US Securities, the US broker dealer of China International Capital Corporation ("CICC"), announced today that it is expanding its strategic advisory business with the hiring of Zahid Ahmed as a Managing Director in its New York office. Mr. Ahmed will focus on advising consumer companies and private equity firms.

"The addition of a Managing Director of Zahid's caliber to our team reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to grow our presence in North America and enhance our cross-border advisory capabilities," stated Steven Foland, Head of Banking at CICC US Securities. "We are looking forward to leveraging Zahid's market presence and significant expertise in the consumer industry to further meet the needs of our clients."

Mr. Ahmed has 19 years of experience in investment banking. Prior to joining CICC US Securities, Mr. Ahmed was a Managing Director at Perella Weinberg Partners in New York. Mr. Ahmed was a senior member of Perella Weinberg's advisory team and Consumer and Retail Group for 10 years. While at Perella Weinberg, Mr. Ahmed led the firm's retail investment banking practice in North America. Earlier in his career, he worked at Trimaran Capital Partners and Deutsche Bank. Mr. Ahmed began his investment banking career at Goldman Sachs.

Mr. Ahmed received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Vassar College, where he graduated with honors and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About China International Capital Corporation Limited

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 3908.HK) is China's first joint-venture investment bank. Since inception in 1995, CICC has always been committed to providing high quality value-added financial services to our clients. We have established a full-service business model consisting of investment banking, equities, FICC, wealth management and investment management on the basis of strong research coverage. Headquartered in Beijing, we have established subsidiaries in Mainland China, branch companies in major cities including Shanghai and Shenzhen, and over 200 securities branches in 28 provinces and municipalities across China. CICC has also actively ventured into overseas markets and has established offices in Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, London, San Francisco and recently Frankfurt, to help clients in both domestic and overseas markets fulfill their strategic goals.

