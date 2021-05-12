China Iodixanol Market Report 2021-2025: A Third-Generation Contrast Agent that has Good Solubility and is Isotonic to Plasma

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Iodixanol Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Iodixanol is a third-generation contrast agent that has good solubility and is isotonic to plasma. It is used for cardiovascular angiography, cerebrovascular angiography, abdominal angiography, and so on. Iodixanol was developed by Nycomed, a Norwegian company, naming VISIPAQUE (Nycomed was acquired by GE after the merge with Amersham, and become GE Healthcare).

In 2001, Iodixanol entered the Chinese market. Currently, besides GE Healthcare, the other main manufacturers in China are Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Yangtze River Pharmaceutical, Nanjing Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, and Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical.



According to this market research, sales value of Iodixanol in the Chinese market has increased from 2016 to 2020. The sales value of Iodixanol in China reached approximately CNY1.49 billion in 2020, with an increase of 1.52% YoY.

The growth rate slowed down last year is because the COVID-19 epidemic causes a reduction in the number of operations in hospitals, which influences the sales of Iodixanol. The CAGR of sales value of Iodixanol in China is 27% in 2016 to 2020.



The analyst analyzes that as the epidemic situation has been improved, sales of Iodixanol will have a recovery growth from 2021 to 2025. In addition, sales of Iodixanol will also increase due to the market expansion. According to the research, sales of contrast agents are directly related to the holding volume of CT and MRI.

The holding volume in China is much less than that in developed countries. For example, the holding volume of CT for a million people in China is 1/2 of that in the U.S., and 1/5 of that in Japan. Therefore, the number of equipment still has the potential to increase, which will lead the contrast agent market to expand. Iodixanol, as one of the most popular contrast agents, will continue to grow in the short term.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Iodixanol market

Iodixanol market Sales value and volume of China's Iodixanol 2016-2020

Iodixanol 2016-2020 Competitive landscape of China's Iodixanol market

Iodixanol market Prices of Iodixanol in China

Prices of Iodixanol in China by regions and manufacturers

by regions and manufacturers Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Iodixanol market

Iodixanol market Prospect of China's Iodixanol market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Iodixanol

1.1 Indications for Iodixanol

1.2 Development of Iodixanol in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Iodixanol in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Iodixanol sales in China



2 Sales of Iodixanol in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Iodixanol

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Iodixanol

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Iodixanol by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Iodixanol Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Iodixanol Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Huiyu (Jiangsu Hengrui's Iodixanol) in China

3.3 GE Healthcare AS

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of VISIPAQUE (GE Healthcare's Iodixanol) in China

3.4 Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group

3.4.1 Enterprise Profile

3.4.2 Sales of Xiansu (Yangtze River's Iodixanol) in China

3.5 Nanjing Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.5.1 Enterprise Profile

3.5.2 Sales of Qingliming (Nanjing CTTQ's Iodixanol) in China

3.6 Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.6.1 Enterprise Profile

3.6.2 Sales of Dianchunning (Beijing Beilu's Iodixanol) in China



4 Prices of Iodixanol for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

4.2 GE Healthcare AS (VISIPAQUE)

4.3 Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group (Xiansu)

4.4 Nanjing Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Qingliming)

4.5 Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Dianchunning)



5 Prospect of Chinese Iodixanol drug Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Iodixanol Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Iodixanol Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/adc4fp

