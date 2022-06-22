China Kitchen Furniture Market Report 2022: Top 50 Chinese Kitchen Furniture Manufacturers - Sales, Market Shares and Short Profiles

Jun 22, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kitchen Furniture Market in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive picture of the kitchen furniture industry in China, enhanced by historical trends on production, consumption and international trade, analysis of the production and distribution systems and information on major players. The study also includes forecasts of the real growth of the market for the years 2020 and 2025. The research was carried out via direct interviews with Chinese and international kitchen furniture manufacturers operating in China.
Kitchen furniture exports and imports are broken down by country and by geographical region of origin/destination. Historical data are provided for the time frame 2016-2021. A similar analysis was conducted for the international trade of a list of selected appliances (refrigerator and freezers, cooking appliances, clothes washers and driers, dishwashing machines, hoods) relevant for the kitchen industry for the period 2016-2021.
Chinese kitchen production is analysed by including historical series of kitchen production in value and volume for the years 2016-2021. Kitchen production in China is broken down according to:
- style (classic, country, modern basic, modern, design, high tech);
- cabinet door material (solid wood, veneer, laminated, decorative paper, thermoplastics, lacquered, melamine, aluminium, glass);
- cabinet door colour (white, bright, neutral) and lacquering (bright, opaque);
- worktop material (solid surface materials, natural and engineered stone, laminated, tiles, steel and aluminium, wood, glass).
An in-depth analysis of the competitive system identifies the leading Chinese manufacturers by kitchen production, sales, price range and exports. Updated company profiles of the top manufacturers provide data on the company's total turnover, number of employees, export share, location of manufacturing plants and distribution channels. The competitive system analysis also identifies a selection of leading international kitchen manufacturers operating on the Chinese market, providing descriptions of their distribution strategies and short company profiles.
The final chapter tries to identify the major domestic demand determinants, which includes macro-economic indicators; population dynamics; consumers' trends and preferences; real estate and construction sector development. A list of more than 60 major players in the kitchen furniture industry in China is also included.
Key Topics Covered:
Basic Data
- Overview: Production, International trade, Consumption
- Furniture consumption by segment
- World market of kitchen furniture: production and consumption. Focus on selected countries
The activity trend
- Production, International trade, Consumption, 2016-2021. US$ Million, RMB Million, Thousand units , Prices US$ per unit
- Consumption, forecasts 2022-2025. Thousand units
- The openness of the kitchen furniture market, 2016-2021
International trade
- China and Hong Kong. Exports and Imports of kitchen furniture by country and by geographical area, 2016-2021
- World market of kitchen furniture. Main origin of imports for selected countries
- Trade of major appliances (focus on selected products). Exports and Imports by country and by geographical area, 2016-2021
- Hoods
- Refrigerators and Freezers
- Dishwashers
- Cooking Appliances
- Washing machines
Kitchen furniture supply structure
- Productive clusters and Employment
- Location of a sample of 100 kitchen furniture and appliance manufacturers, by Province
- Year of establishment, number of employees and covered plant surface in sqm in a sample of companies
- Number of employees and average turnover per employee in a sample of companies
- Breakdown of kitchen furniture by style
- Breakdown of supply by style. Data 2017-2019-2021
- Breakdown of supply by style in a sample of companies
- Breakdown of supply by cabinet door material and colour
- Breakdown of supply by cabinet door material, colour, lacquering. Data 2017-2019-2021
- Breakdown of supply by cabinet door material and colour in a sample of companies
- Most used colours for cabinet doors in a sample of companies
- Most used types of wood for cabinet doors in a sample of companies
- Breakdown of supply by worktop material
- Breakdown of supply by worktop material. Data 2017-2019-2021
- Breakdown of supply by worktop material in a sample of companies
- Manufacturers of cabinet doors and other components
Distribution
- Distribution pattern in a sample of companies
- Breakdown of domestic kitchen sales by distribution channel. Data 2017-2019-2021
- Breakdown of domestic kitchen sales by distribution channel in a sample of companies
- Number of outlets and average turnover per outlet in a sample of companies
- Main Kitchen furniture retailers in: Guangzhou; Chengdu; Xian; Donguan; Beijing; Qingdao; Hangzhou; Shanghai; Shengyang; Shenzen; Fuzhou
- Main furniture chains
- Main DIY and Department Stores
- Kitchen demand in a selected sample of Chinese cities
- Reference prices for kitchen furniture and appliances
- Jointed sales of kitchen furniture and built-in appliances
- Incidence of built-in appliances on the total value of kitchen consumption. Data 2017-2019-2021
- Incidence of built-in appliances on total kitchen sold in a sample of companies.
- Leading Electronics-Appliances Stores: Short Profiles.
The Competitive System
- Top 50 Chinese kitchen furniture manufacturers: sales, market shares and short profiles
- Main exporters
- Export sales in a sample of Chinese kitchen furniture manufacturers by Country/Area
- Sales by average factory price
- Top players in the low price range
- Top players in the middle-low price range
- Top players in the middle price range
- Top players in the upper-middle price range
- Top players in the upper price range
- Top players in the luxury
- Sales by region
- Breakdown of domestic kitchen sales by region in a sample of companies
- Foreign kitchen furniture players in China
- Kitchen furniture sales in China from foreign brands
Economic trend and demand determinants
- Macroeconomic data
- Population and urbanization process
- Construction sector and real estate
Companies Mentioned
- Aisen
- Akani
- Amblem
- Aodu
- Arrow
- Baineng
- Beigeer
- Bigtime
- Borcci (Fotile)
- Borlonclan
- Cacar
- Canbo
- Daeshin
- Debao
- Deson
- Dicano
- Doton
- Elabor
- Eueasa
- Euromax Neuvelle
- Haier
- Hanex
- Haozhaotou
- Homtor
- Ikea
- Jiaci
- Joydar
- Kangjie
- Kenner
- Macess
- Macro
- Mekea
- Mkxy
- Nbmin
- Olo Home
- Oppein
- Oulin
- Oupu
- Ouyi
- Pianor
- Rebon
- Schmidt
- Siples
- Nobilia
- Vidas
- Vifa Kitchen
- Wanjia
- Welon
- Yalig
- Hacker Kuchen
- ZBOM Cabinets
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alz2c2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article