China Laptop and Tablet Computer Exports Report 2020

The "Research Report on Laptop and Tablet Computer Exports in China 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, there are two categories of portable computers exported by China: Laptops and Tablets. From 2017 to 2019, China's laptop computer export volume was relatively stable, maintaining at about 140 million units per year. At the beginning of 2020, the economy of various industries was generally hit by the COVID-19, but laptop exports increased by 9.46% due to the WFH (work from home).

Different from laptops, in general, the export volume of China's tablet computers showed an overall downward trend. Besides the export price of tablets is lower than that of laptops, and it fluctuates more. In 2017, the average price of tablets was USD 168.82, and in 2018, it increased by 16.28% to USD 196.31. The average price in the first five months of 2020 is USD 224.08. Most Chinese laptops were exported to the United States, while tablets were mainly exported to Hong Kong and the United States.

According to the report, more than one-third of laptops came from Chongqing province, then Jiangsu and Sichuan. As for tablets, nearly half of them were from Guangdong. China has no special restrictions on the export of computers, but the United States imposed an additional 15% tariff on computers from China during the Sino-US trade war.



Readers will obtain the following information through this report:

Economic Environment of Laptop and Tablet Computers Industry in China

Policies in Laptop and Tablet Computer Exports in China

Analysis on Supply of Laptop and Tablet Computers in China

Analysis of Laptop and Tablet Computer Exports in China

Analysis of Major Destinations of Laptop and Tablet Computers Exported from China

Price Trends of Laptop and Tablet Computers Exported from China

Driving Forces and Opportunities of Laptop and Tablet Computers Exports in China

Forecast on Laptop and Tablet Computers Exports in China 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

1 Classification and Policies of Laptop and Tablet Computers

1.1 Classification of Laptop and Tablet Computers by China Customs

1.2 Related Policies about Laptop and Tablet Computers



2 China's Laptop and Tablet Computer Exports, 2017-2020

2.1 Export Volume of Laptop and Tablet Computers from China, 2017-2020

2.1.1 Laptop Computers

2.1.2 Tablet Computers

2.2 Export Value of Laptop and Tablet Computers from China, 2017-2020

2.3 Export Price of Laptop and Tablet Computers from China, 2017-2020



3 Major Destinations of China's Laptop and Tablet Computer Exports, 2017-2020

3.1 Major Destinations of China's Laptop and Tablet Computer Exports, 2017

3.1.1 Laptop Computers

3.1.2 Tablet Computers

3.2 Major Destinations of China's Laptop and Tablet Computer Exports, 2018

3.3 Major Destinations of China's Laptop and Tablet Computer Exports, 2019

3.4 Major Destinations of China's Laptop and Tablet Computer Exports, 2020



4 Major Departures of China's Laptop Exports, 2017-2020

4.1 Major Departures of China's Laptop Exports, 2017

4.1.1 Laptop Computers

4.1.2 Tablet Computers

4.2 Major Departures of China's Laptop Exports, 2018

4.3 Major Departures of China's Laptop Exports, 2019

4.4 Major Departures of China's Laptop Exports, 2020



