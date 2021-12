China Lighting Fixtures Market Report 2021-2024: International Trade, Supply Structure, Distribution, Competitive Analysis, Demand Drivers

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lighting Fixtures market in China report offers an accurate and in-deep analysis of the lighting fixtures industry in China, providing data and trends for the period 2015-2020 and forecasts up to 2024.

From one hand, the report analyses the main trends affecting the market over the last five years, considering the production, the consumption, the imports and the exports of lighting fixtures in the country. On the other hand, it offers an analysis of the supply structure and the competitive system, an overview of the distribution system and the main players operating in the market.

International Trade

Lighting fixtures exports and imports are considered, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin (total lighting, only lighting fixtures, only lighting components). The time frame considered is 2015-2020.

Within them, the market is further broken down by types of product and application, by light sources (incandescence, fluorescence, gas discharge, LEDs, OLED, fiber optics), and by manufacturing clusters. A financial analysis, on a sample of selected number of companies operating in the market, includes profitability ratios and financial structure indicators.

Data on consumer/residential lighting are broken down by style (traditional, modern, design) and by product type (floor, table, wall and ceiling lamps, embedded lighting, downlight/sport light, chandeliers and suspensions), while data on commercial lighting are broken down by type of product (downlights, recessed luminaires, batten and modular systems, linear, LED strips, high bays, floor and table lamps, decorative and professional suspensions, projectors/spots/track, wall washers, and LED panels) and application (hospitality, office, retail, art and museums, entertainment, schools, airports and other big infrastructures).

Industrial lighting consists of lighting for industrial sites, healthcare lighting, weather resistant and explosion-proof lighting, emergency lighting, marine lighting, and horticultural lighting. Outdoor lighting includes residential outdoor lighting, lighting for urban landscape, lighting for streets and major roads, area/campus lighting, lighting for tunnels and galleries, Christmas and special events lighting.

Competitive System

Finally, the report offers an analysis of the leading local and foreign players present on the Chinese market and in each segment considered; through sales data, market shares and short profiles.

An address list of more than 300 local and foreign lighting fixtures manufacturer active in China is included.

Among the novelties in the Report: a chapter on smart lighting and other new technologies available in the market; a focus on 22 Chinese cities and estimation of the total lighting market (lighting fixtures, lamps, lighting controls) and lighting store sales for the top 8 Chinese cities.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Research tools and methodological notes; Terminology

Basic Data and activity trend

Total lighting market (lighting fixtures, lamps, light controls). Lighting fixtures production, consumption and international trade: total and by market segment. Data available in USD and RMB. The time frame considered is 2015-2020, forecasts 2021-2024

International Trade

Exports and imports of lighting of lighting (lighting fixtures, lighting components, lamps). Data 2015-2020.

Exports and imports of lighting fixtures by country and geographical area of destination/origin (Lighting fixtures and lighting components, only lighting fixtures, only lighting components). Data 2015-2020

Six major exporting and importing countries of lighting fixtures. Data 2015-2020

Supply structure

Focus on LED lighting: LED lighting fixtures consumption, 2014-2020 and forecast 2021-2024. Data available in USD and RMB. Suppliers of LED package

Employment and productivity. Main manufacturing clusters. Financial data

Breakdown of lighting fixtures production by the four main segments (residential-consumer, commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting), by style, product type and application.

Distribution

Analysis of the distribution system broken down in the following channels (Direct sales/contract, Lighting specialist retailers, Furniture stores, chains, department stores, Wholesalers, DIY/Hypermarkets, E-commerce). Leading E-commerce players. Focus on furniture chains (selling also lighting fixtures), DIY and Department stores. Selection of leading architects, interior design studios and lighting designers operating in China . Focus on 22 Chinese cities. Reference prices. Fairs and Associations

Competitive system

Total lighting sales and market shares of 60 among the leading Chinese companies. Total lighting fixtures production and market shares of 60 among the leading Chinese companies. Lighting fixtures sales in China and market shares of 60 among the leading local and international companies

and market shares of 60 among the leading local and international companies For each of the four market segments considered in the report: data on lighting fixtures production and market shares of 60 among the leading Chinese companies; lighting fixtures sales in China and market shares of 60 among the leading local and international companies.

and market shares of 60 among the leading local and international companies. Technical lighting (commercial, industrial, outdoor) is broken down also by application.

Lighting fixtures exports and market shares by Region of destination in selected Chinese companies ( Asia and Pacific, Europe , Americas, Middle East and Africa )

Demand drivers

Macroeconomic Data (Country indicators). Population and urbanization process. Construction sector and real estate

Appendix: list of companies

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Artbright

Arup

CH Lighting

Cree Group

Doju Lighting

Eaton

Eglo

ETi Elec-Tech International

FSL Lighting

GigaTera

Glamox

Hem Lighting

HiGreen Lighting

Honglitronic

Honyar

Huayi Lighting

Ikea Group

Illusion Led

Inesa Feilo

Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting

Kang Mingsheng

Kennede Electronics

KingLong Lighting

Kingsun Optoelectronic

L&S

Ledman

Longt Lighting

MLS

MTC

NVC Lighting

Orient Home

Opple Lighting

Osram Group

PAK Lighting

PNY Lighting

Qiguang Lighting

Signify (formerly Philips Lighting)

Sonepar

Sunmei

Tospo Lighting

Unilumin

Violet

W2 Architects

Xindeco

Yajiang Photoelectric

Yankon

Yaships

Youpon

Zumtobel Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e5ug73

