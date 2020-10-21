China Lingerie Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025 - Focus on Bra, Knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Lingerie Market by Product Type (Bra, Knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, Others), by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese Lingerie Market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of western lifestyle and the rising demand for stylish lingerie from millennials.



Further, growing number of working women are aiding the Chinese Lingerie Market. Increasing penetration of online shopping and changing fashion trends in the lingerie industry are some of the other factors expected to propel the demand for lingerie in China over the next five years.



The Chinese Lingerie Market is highly impacted by the cultural duality between its traditional societal codes and the contemporary world. Further, globalization, economic rise and digital connectivity have led to increased awareness of brands and global trends among Chinese women. With rising entry of more global brands, the Chinese Lingerie Market is expected to undergo rapid growth by 2025.



The Chinese Lingerie Market has been categorized based on product type, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into bra, knickers & panties, lounge wear, shape wear and others. The sale of bra segment has undergone huge growth in recent years and the segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 2025as well. The market is witnessing the increased demand for wireless bras owing to the comfort factor it offers.



Based on distribution channel, the Chinese Lingerie Market is segmented into offline and online channels. The offline channel is further categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, independent retailers and others. The online segment is expected to undergo highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing preference of Chinese women to shop online. Also, the emergence of large number of ecommerce sites like Alibaba, the market is witnessing a shifting shopping pattern from offline retail to online retail. Lingerie companies are also preferring to launch their new collection on their website and other e-commerce sites before launching it in retail stores.



Some of the major players operating in the Chinese Lingerie Market are La Perla, Triumph, Cosmo Lady, Hoplun Group, ETAM, Chun Wing Holdings, Embry Holdings Limited, Mani Form, Minwei Clothes Peiheng Group Shijia Industry and Aubade, among others. Leading companies are focusing on launching more comfortable products to meet the growing demand in Chinese market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on China Lingerie Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. China Lingerie Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Bra, Knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear, Others)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, Others)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. China Bra Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1.1. By Product Type (Push-Up Bra, Padded Bra, Sports Bra, Underwire Bra, Full Cup Bra & Others)

7.2.1.2. By Distribution Channel

7.2.2. Pricing Analysis



8. China Knickers & Panties Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1.1. By Product Type (Boy Shorts, Classic Briefs, French Cut Panties, Seamless Panties, Bikini & Others)

8.2.1.2. By Distribution Channel

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. China Lounge Wear Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1.1. By Product Type (Mini Dress, Capris, Shorts, Pajama Set, Nighty & Others)

9.2.1.2. By Distribution Channel

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. China Shape Wear Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1.1. By Product Type (Bikini Shaper, Body Shaper, Tummy Shaper & Thigh Shaper)

10.2.1.2. By Distribution Channel

10.3. Pricing Analysis



11. Supply Chain Analysis



12. Import Export Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. China Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. La Perla

17.2. Cosmo Lady Holdings Company Limited

17.3. Hop Lun Limited

17.4. ETAM

17.5. Chun Wing Intimate Factory Limited

17.6. Embry Holdings Limited

17.7. Mani Form

17.8. Minwei Clothes Peiheng Group Shijia Industry

17.9. Aubade



18. Strategic Recommendations



