China Maternity Goods Market Forecast to Surge to US$ 58.4 Billion by 2028: Comprehensive Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Maternity Goods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis on the burgeoning China maternity goods market has been unveiled, offering detailed insights into the sector's robust growth, driven by an uptick in birth rates and a growing preference for organic products among mothers-to-be.

The market, a critical part of the consumer goods segment, displayed impressive resilience and potential with a valuation of US$ 27.3 Billion in 2022.

Significant expansion is anticipated in the market, with projections showing growth to US$ 58.4 Billion by 2028. A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.46% is expected during the years between 2023 and 2028, highlighting the vibrant nature of this sector.

Key Industry Drivers

An observed increment in childbirth rates following the relaxation of China's one-child policy.

one-child policy. Influx of working women demanding convenience and quality in maternity goods.

Heightened consumer awareness regarding the adverse effects of chemicals leading to an increased demand for organic maternity products.

Advancements in the e-commerce sector, offering easier access to a broad range of maternity goods.

The report segments the market into various categories, providing a granular look at the different facets driving the current and future market landscape:

Segmentation Analysis

By Duration: A current lead by postnatal period products showcases distinct consumer buying patterns.

A current lead by postnatal period products showcases distinct consumer buying patterns. By Product Type: The bulk of the market share is held by nutrients and health care products, signifying their essential role in maternal health.

The bulk of the market share is held by nutrients and health care products, signifying their essential role in maternal health. By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and hypermarkets continue to be the prime venues for product distribution, signaling the importance of broad accessibility.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets continue to be the prime venues for product distribution, signaling the importance of broad accessibility. By Province: Guangdong province remains at the forefront, being the most prominent region for the China maternity goods market.

The competitive landscape section details the market's dynamics and the strategies employed by leading players. The report delineates key players in the nutrients and health care, maternity wear, and skin care sectors, each contributing to the market's robust competitive environment.

Key Market Trends

Growing online retail platforms fueling market convenience and product variety.

A shift towards premiumization within the maternity goods market.

Emphasis on postnatal products, indicating an increased focus on the postpartum period for new mothers.

The industry report also addresses critical questions about the market's performance, strategic developments, distribution channels, and competitive hierarchy. This analysis is poised to offer strategic insights to stakeholders, investors, and market participants looking to understand the China maternity goods market scope and potential.

With a nuanced understanding of market drivers, regional disparities, and consumer preferences, industry players can make informed decisions to leverage growth opportunities. The forecasted growth and emerging trends highlight China's maternity goods market as a notable sector in the consumer goods landscape.

Companies Profiled:

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings

Tomson Group

Real Nutriceutical Group

Shanghai October Mommy Network

Happy House Company

Mum &me

Nanchang Jingqi Clothing

Kangaroo Mother

Pro Run

Pigeon

