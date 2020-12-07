China Matters Documents New Tourism in Rural China

Besides, the villages offer fruits picking, home cooking, family cinemas, game rooms and even VR entertainment devices for tourists. The local government is determined to make rural tourism an experience beyond just rural lifestyle.

Contrary to today's much tidy and well-ordered landscape, the area was fairly different dozens of years ago. The roads were muddy and bumpy, and villagers were not able to use family washrooms.

In this video, Sweden host Miriam took her husband and son to the locale, staying and experiencing the modern lifestyle there for a few days.

Video - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Zkq82pSqbEY

